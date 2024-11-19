Eagles Week 12 power rankings roundup: Birds stay in Top 5 after division win
The Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, 26-18, for their sixth straight win. The Birds’ performance, led by Saquon Barkley’s two touchdowns, was enough to stay atop the division and move up in power rankings. Here’s where things stand…
USA Today: Third
The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in USA Today’s power rankings — two spots above the site’s Week 11 rankings.
What they’re saying: “If anyone but the Lions are going to be kings of the NFC jungle, it might be these increasingly tough birds…They'll likely continue leaning on their best player, RB Saquon Barkley as this show hits a tough road that next winds through LA (Rams) and Baltimore.” — Nate Davis
Yahoo! Sports: Fourth
The Birds moved up from their previous No. 5 spot in the Yahoo! Sports power rankings. They rank behind the No. 3 Buffalo Bills.
What they’re saying: “The biggest difference in the Eagles this season, aside from Saquon Barkley, might be their linebackers. Zack Baun is having a tremendous breakout. Nakobe Dean has improved tremendously. They’ve transformed Philly’s defense.” — Frank Schwab
NFL.com: Fourth
The Birds moved up to the No. 4 spot in NFL’s power rankings, one spot above where they were in the site’s Week 11 edition.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles mauled the Commanders on both lines of scrimmage. That's a sign of a playoff-ready squad. Philly looks like a different -- and far more dangerous -- team than last year's Eagles, whose 10-1 start was revealed to be fool's gold.” — Eric Edholm
ESPN: Fourth
The Birds moved up to No. 4 in ESPN’s power rankings, two spots above where they were in the site’s previous power rankings.
What they’re saying: “The fuse is always short in Philadelphia, and particularly so with this head coach. There's little to complain about right now, however, with the Eagles boasting a top-10 scoring offense and a top-10 defense and with the team vibing under Sirianni.” — Tim McManus
Bleacher Report: Fourth
The Eagles moved up one spot to No. 4 from last week’s Bleacher Report power rankings. They rank behind the No. 3 Buffalo Bills.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles were already loaded with offensive talent... But the addition of Barkley has taken the offense to another level.” — Gary Davenport
Sporting News: Fifth
Despite a win over the Commanders, the Eagles didn’t move from last week’s No. 5 spot — sitting behind the No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers.
What they’re saying: "Philadelphia is inching toward being the NFC team to beat for the second time in three years.” — Vinnie Iyer
CBS Sports: Fifth
The Eagles moved up one spot from last week’s No. 6 ranking — behind the No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs.
What they’re saying: “They have righted things to take firm control of the NFC East. Do people still want Nick Sirianni fired?” — Pete Prisco
