unCovering the Birds: Week 11 vs. Commanders

Jeff McLane reflects on the Eagles’ impressive 28-16 victory over the Washington Commanders and explores the midseason momentum fueled by rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

The last time the Philadelphia Eagles took a cornerback in the first round of the NFL Draft? Before this year, it was 2002. The last time they chose cornerbacks with each of their first two picks, like they also did this spring? Same deal, in 2002, when the team selected Lito Sheppard and Sheldon Brown - two mainstays during the Andy Reid-Donovan McNabb era. If early returns are any indication, the rookie tandem of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean could be primed to have a similar positive impact on the franchise’s fortunes. What’s clicked for the youngsters both separately and collectively that’s allowed them to earn starting roles this early in their careers? How does their relationship contrast on and off the field? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane profiles the Birds’ budding defensive backfield duo.

Also, as good as Saquon Barkley has been, it always helps to have a high-quality back-up for such a heavy-usage rusher. Jeff goes inside the weight room to highlight an area where second-stringer Kenny Gainwell has Barkley beat.

Plus, with the Eagles looking more and more like a contender during their six-game winning streak, we examine three factors that could put the team in the running for the NFC’s top playoff seed, and three more that could hold them back.

