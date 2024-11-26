Skip to content
Eagles Week 13 power rankings roundup: Birds enter Top 3 after beating Rams

by Ariel Simpson
The Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams, 37-20, for their seventh straight win. The Birds’ performance, led by Saquon Barkley’s career-high 255 rushing yards and two 70-plus-yard touchdowns, was enough to move up in power rankings. Here’s where things stand… 

USA Today: Second

The Eagles are ranked No. 2 in USA Today’s power rankings — one spot above the site’s Week 12 rankings.

What they’re saying: “Barkley showed Sunday night he might be the league's best player. Per OptaSTATS, he's the first to have more than 500 yards from scrimmage over consecutive games since Hall of Famer Walter Payton in 1977." — Nate Davis

Yahoo! Sports: Second

The Birds moved up two spots from their previous No. 4 spot in the Yahoo! Sports power rankings. They rank behind the No. 1 Detroit Lions.

What they’re saying: “Barkley got all the headlines, and rightfully so. That means the Eagles' defense keeps playing under the radar. It’s probably a top-five defense at this point. That’s a big reason the Eagles, on a seven-game winning streak, move up to No. 2. This is an elite team.” — Frank Schwab

NFL.com: Third 

The Birds moved up to the No. 3 spot in NFL’s power rankings, one spot above where they were in the site’s Week 12 edition.

What they’re saying: “Saquon Barkley hit a few bombs on his way to a top-10 all-time rushing game, and the defense racked up five sacks. These two factors — Barkley and the pass rush — are, for me, what make the Eagles far more dangerous now than they were at this point last year.” — Eric Edholm

ESPN: Third 

The Birds moved up to No. 3 in ESPN’s power rankings, one spot above where they were the previous week.

What they’re saying: “The defense has far exceeded expectations with rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean bolstering a secondary that has held the opposition to 175.5 passing yards per game.” — Tim McManus

Bleacher Report: Fourth 

The Eagles stayed at the No. 4 spot from Bleacher Report's previous power rankings. They rank behind the No. 3 Buffalo Bills.

What they’re saying: "I still think the Lions are the best team in the NFC, but I won't be shocked if the Eagles end up claiming the No. 1 seed. Thanks to a rebuilt secondary that has jelled under Vic Fangio, this team has no real weaknesses." — Kristopher Knox

Sporting News: Fourth

The Eagles moved up one spot from last week’s No. 5 spot — sitting behind the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs. 

What they’re saying: “The Eagles rode Saquon Barkley to big things in Los Angeles, and their defense keeps improving under Vic Fangio to make sure the NFC stays at least a two-team race with the Lions.” — Vinnie Iyer

CBS Sports: Fourth

The Eagles moved up one spot from last week’s No. 5 ranking — behind the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 2 Buffalo Bills. 

What they’re saying: “Saquon Barkley is keying their offense right now, and the offensive line is mauling people. The defense has really come on over the past five games.” — Pete Prisco

