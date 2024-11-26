Nick Sirianni says Brandon Graham’s impact doesn’t end with his injury: ‘He’s going to be still leading’

Nick Sirianni is well-acquainted with the loneliness that sets in as a football player sidelined with a serious injury, much like the feeling Brandon Graham might experience due to his season-ending triceps tear.

When the fourth-year Eagles coach played wide receiver at Mount Union, he suffered a calf injury in his sophomore season that nearly ended his playing career. Sirianni recalled that he would sob in his room every time his roommates left for a game, unable to make an impact on his team.

“It can be a lonely place,” Sirianni said Tuesday.

That experience informs how he treats injured players, including Graham, as a head coach. Not every injured player can travel to road games or be present on the sideline due to the risk it might pose to their recovery process. That decision is up to the medical staff. Still, Sirianni said that he will “lobby with everything [he] has” to ensure that Graham can remain on the sideline on game day and continue to be a leader as the team enters the final six-game stretch of the regular season.

“We need him,” Sirianni said. “I need him. The team needs him. Because, again, Brandon Graham affects the team way more than just on the field. Because, you guys know him. Because of the person he is. Because of the captain he is. Because of the teammate he is. His enthusiasm and love for football and love for his teammates is infectious.

“Everybody in every workplace, I hope, I wish that they have a Brandon Graham available to them, because it brings up everybody, every single day.”

The 36-year-old defensive end sustained the injury halfway through the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when his left elbow collided with running back Kyren Williams on a chip block. The news of the triceps tear marked a devastating end to Graham’s self-described “farewell tour.” His age wasn’t indicative of his performance, though.

Through 11 games, Graham had played 46% of the defensive snaps (his largest share since 2020), collecting 3½ sacks, seven quarterback hits, 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble. At the same time, he served as a veteran voice among a young defensive front, guiding the likes of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, and Jalyx Hunt as they navigate the early portion of their careers.

“I know one thing about BG is that the play, like I said, speaks for itself,” Sirianni said. “The leadership is very special. His leadership is very special. And BG is going to be around and he’s going to be still leading. I know that man can lead when he’s on the field, when he’s off the field, no matter what. And I’m excited that we still have his leadership and everything that he feeds this football team.”

Given Graham’s injury and the absence of Bryce Huff, who went on injured reserve last week after undergoing wrist surgery, the Eagles are thin at edge rusher. The existing group of Smith, Hunt, and Josh Sweat are poised to take on more substantial roles, as Sirianni said that the team has “good options in-house” to step up in the rotation.

Sweat, 27, has been more effective with fewer snaps this season. The seventh-year Eagles edge rusher has dropped from a 71% snap share in 2023 to 63% in 2024, all while out-producing his previous sack total last season (6½ in 2023, seven in 2024) in six fewer games. All seven of those sacks this year have come in the last eight games, including one against the Rams.

Sirianni said that he will continue to balance the need to manage player workloads with the desire to do what it takes to win.

“Everybody has an individualized plan,” Sirianni said. “Sweaty’s no different. He’s having a good year. He’s got his body in shape to play the plays that he’s playing.”

Sirianni also touted Hunt and Smith, the latter of the two playing a season-high 61% of the defensive snaps against the Rams. The 23-year-old Smith has heated up in recent weeks, recording 3½ sacks (six quarterback hits, including two against the Rams) in his last seven games. Hunt, the third-round rookie out of Houston Christian, played 38% of the snaps (the second-most of his career) after not seeing the field on defense last week against the Washington Commanders.

“As bummed as I am for Brandon and losing him, I’m excited for these other guys’ opportunities,” Sirianni said. “Josh and Nolan and Jalyx. Nolan keeps getting better. Sweaty’s having a great year and Jalyx has seen an uptick in his snaps, and Jalyx and Nolan, they play with relentless effort.”

Sirianni didn’t leave out the possibility that the Eagles could continue to bulk up the position, stating that general manager Howie Roseman “will leave no stone unturned” as he mulls prospective additions. The Eagles have apparently started that process already. The NFL Network reported on Monday that the Eagles plan to add K.J. Henry, a 2023 fifth-round pick by the Commanders out of Clemson, to the practice squad.

While the Eagles will do their best to replace Graham on the field, Sirianni expressed an understanding that the 15-year veteran Graham is inimitable off of it due to his contagious energy. That’s why he wants him as involved with the team as possible going forward, particularly on game days.

“I’ll do my best to protect him on the sideline if the ball gets anywhere close to him,” Sirianni said.

