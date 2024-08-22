Five things to know about new Eagles receiver Jahan Dotson
He has a Wentz connection
Dotson was drafted 16th overall in 2022 with a pick that belonged to the Eagles at one point. Philly owned the selection via a condition in the Carson Wentz trade with Indianapolis, but it was shipped to New Orleans and finally Washington.
He has a Wentz connection
Dotson was drafted 16th overall in 2022 with a pick that belonged to the Eagles at one point. Philly owned the selection via a condition in the Carson Wentz trade with Indianapolis, but it was shipped to New Orleans and finally Washington.
He's a former Penn State star
The newest Eagle set Penn State’s single-game receiving record with 242 yards on Nov. 6, 2021 against Maryland. Dotson tallied 11 catches and three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions’ 31-14 win. Not too shabby.
He's a former Penn State star
The newest Eagle set Penn State’s single-game receiving record with 242 yards on Nov. 6, 2021 against Maryland. Dotson tallied 11 catches and three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions’ 31-14 win. Not too shabby.
He was a multi-sport star at Nazareth
Dotson lettered in football, basketball, and track at Nazareth Area High School. He claimed PIAA state championships in the 4x100 relay and the long jump in 2016. Dotson became Nazareth’s first individual PIAA title winner since 1970.
He was a multi-sport star at Nazareth
Dotson lettered in football, basketball, and track at Nazareth Area High School. He claimed PIAA state championships in the 4x100 relay and the long jump in 2016. Dotson became Nazareth’s first individual PIAA title winner since 1970.
He has Eagles connections
The receiver will meet some familiar faces with the Eagles, as he has previously played in DeVonta Smith’s softball tournament in Allentown. He also has the Penn State connection with Saquon Barkley, although the two never overlapped there.
He has Eagles connections
The receiver will meet some familiar faces with the Eagles, as he has previously played in DeVonta Smith’s softball tournament in Allentown. He also has the Penn State connection with Saquon Barkley, although the two never overlapped there.
His best was against the Birds
The Eagles’ move for Dotson could also have something to do with his success against them last season. The receiver hauled in a touchdown in both games against the Birds, including posting his best line of the season (10-108-1) in October.
His best was against the Birds
The Eagles’ move for Dotson could also have something to do with his success against them last season. The receiver hauled in a touchdown in both games against the Birds, including posting his best line of the season (10-108-1) in October.