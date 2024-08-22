Eagles acquire WR Jahan Dotson in a trade with the Washington Commanders for the Penn State product

The Eagles made a splashy addition to bolster their wide receiver depth Thursday, sending a package of draft picks to the Washington Commanders for former Penn State standout Jahan Dotson.

Dotson, 24, should slot into the No. 3 receiver spot behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the Eagles depth chart. It was a spot the team clearly needed to address as training camp comes to a close and cutdown day looms next Tuesday and one significantly improved in Doston’s arrival.

The deal announced by the team will net the Eagles Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

A Newark, N.J. native who played part of his high school career at Nazareth Area High School before committing to Penn State, Dotson went No. 16 overall in the 2022 NFL draft because of his blend of explosiveness and route-running ability.

He had 35 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and compiled 49 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns for the Commanders last season.

At 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, Dotson has experience playing both as a slot receiver and from the outside during his NFL career and has made his share of contested catches as well. According to Pro Football Focus, Dotson played 551 snaps on the outside last season compared to 338 in the slot, giving the Eagles another interchangeable option to pair with Brown and Smith, who have each spent time working out of the slot this summer to exploit matchup advantages in new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system.

The Eagles went through training camp with a combination of Parris Campbell, John Ross, Britain Covey, and Johnny Wilson competing for the No. 3 receiver spot. Both Campbell and Ross signed with the team this offseason, although Campbell missed a chunk of time with a calf injury before returning to practice last week.