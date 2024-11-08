Flyers-Lightning takeaways: Fedotov’s first win, Tippett stays hot, and more
Thursday night’s 2-1 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning wasn't a perfect game but it was close. What impressed coach John Tortorella the most was that when the home team started to turn things up, “We didn’t crack. We just kept playing.” Here are five more things that should have impressed the bench boss.
Ivan Fedotov
In his first start since Oct. 23, which was "a little bit of a surprise" after Aleksei Kolosov tweaked something in the morning, Fedotov stopped 23 of 24 shots, and both in the shootout. It is his first NHL win in his seventh NHL game.
Although he said the first half of the game was tough to find a rhythm, Fedotov looked more controlled with his movement. Appearing "more confident," as Tortorella said, Fedotov made several sliding saves, and after struggling early in the season with mid- and low-range shots, stopped all 15 he saw, per Natural Stat Trick.
Owen Tippett
"A streaky player," per Tortorella, Tippett scored for the second straight game after a five-game drought. On the equalizer with under five minutes left in regulation, Tippett streaked down the left wing and lifted a backhand under the bar.
Tippett had eight shot attempts, including three shots on goal and just one missed shot, and sealed the win by besting Andrei Vasilevskiy glove-side. "When things are going in, it’s easy to feel confident and kind of relax a little bit," he said. "I think the last couple of games it’s just been to play a bit more free."
Shots!
For the first time since Oct. 15, the Flyers hit the 30-shot mark. They put 32 on Vasilevskiy; Scott Laughton led the way with five. "Getting it quick up top and shooting right away and not looking for plays," Sean Couturier said was key.
Sean Couturier
Couturier had one of his best games to date. He set up his linemates, was solid in the defensive zone, almost saved the Tampa goal, and had four shots, including a pair of tip-in tries in the first period — all in 23:27 of ice time.
Joel Farabee
He is doing a lot of the little things right. Aside from four shots, he consistently put pressure on the Bolts and in the second period started a sequence that led to five shot attempts. His 64.71% Corsi For was No. 2 on the Flyers.
