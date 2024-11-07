Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov will miss Lightning game with lower-body injury; Ivan Fedotov to start

TAMPA, Fla. — The Flyers injury bus added another passenger on Thursday.

Goalie Aleksei Kolosov, the scheduled starter for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, is out with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day.

Advertisement

Kolosov left the morning skate early at Tampa’s Amalie Arena after speaking with the athletic training staff. He was seen stretching in the tunnel on his way to the locker room.

The 22-year-old rookie netminder was set to make his third NHL start and fourth appearance. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 27 in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens before entering the game on Nov. 2 against the Boston Bruins when Sam Ersson suffered a lower-body injury. Ersson traveled with the Flyers on the road trip and was on the ice after the morning skate Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C. He rotated in with Ivan Fedotov for Thursday’s morning skate.

Defenseman Cam York also participated in morning skate on Thursday in a noncontact jersey. Forward Ryan Poehling is “a little banged up” and dealing with a family situation. He was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

» READ MORE: Matvei Michkov will be a healthy scratch in Tampa. ‘It’s part of the process,’ says John Tortorella

Kolosov started Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes and made 29 saves on 34 shots in the 6-4 loss. In three games, he has a 3.92 goals-against average and an .863 save percentage.

Fedotov will get the start. He is winless in three starts this season and has a 5.35 GAA and an .821 save percentage. The 27-year-old goalie last played Oct. 23 in a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Fedotov struggled early but did come up with big saves down the stretch as the Flyers tried to claw their way back into the game.

Kyle Konin, 26, has been signed to an amateur tryout and will serve as the backup against the Lightning. He’s the emergency backup in Tampa Bay and has been part of an NHL goalie tandem before. Last season, on April 1, he backed up Andrei Vasilevskiy for the Lightning and for then-St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso on Dec. 2, 2021. The Blues gave him a rookie lap.

A native of Rhode Island, Konin played college hockey for Grand Valley State University in the 2019-20 season.