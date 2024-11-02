Flyers' moms share their favorite hockey memory of their sons
The Flyers hosted their first-ever moms trip this past week, joining the team in Boston on Tuesday and Philly on Thursday. With one win in their previous eight games, the moms brought the energy and the Flyers won consecutive games. Aside from the recent wins, we asked a few moms to share their favorite memory of their son.
The Flyers hosted their first-ever moms trip this past week, joining the team in Boston on Tuesday and Philly on Thursday. With one win in their previous eight games, the moms brought the energy and the Flyers won consecutive games. Aside from the recent wins, we asked a few moms to share their favorite memory of their son.
Bonnie Laughton, Scott Laughton's mom
"One of my most favorite memories was pretty recent. He won the World Championships in Finland representing Canada and it was a great moment for him to win for his country."
Bonnie Laughton, Scott Laughton's mom
"One of my most favorite memories was pretty recent. He won the World Championships in Finland representing Canada and it was a great moment for him to win for his country."
Peggy Johnson, Erik Johnson's mom
"I would say when he got drafted [in 2006]. We were in Vancouver, [British Columbia], it was kind of unexpected and it was such an overwhelming experience. We felt so grateful and were kind of in awe of the whole experience."
Peggy Johnson, Erik Johnson's mom
"I would say when he got drafted [in 2006]. We were in Vancouver, [British Columbia], it was kind of unexpected and it was such an overwhelming experience. We felt so grateful and were kind of in awe of the whole experience."
Tina Drysdale, Jamie Drysdale's mom
"In 2020, Jamie was selected to play on Team Canada for the World Juniors. He was the youngest player to do so in like 20 years. In the semifinal against Finland, Jamie scored his first goal of the tournament.
Tina Drysdale, Jamie Drysdale's mom
"In 2020, Jamie was selected to play on Team Canada for the World Juniors. He was the youngest player to do so in like 20 years. In the semifinal against Finland, Jamie scored his first goal of the tournament.
Tina Drysdale, Jamie Drysdale's mom
"But what was so exciting is for the first time in his hockey career, Jamie celebrated the goal. He’s usually really low-key and doesn’t acknowledge scoring goals but he fist-pumped and he cheered with his teammates and that was great see."
Tina Drysdale, Jamie Drysdale's mom
"But what was so exciting is for the first time in his hockey career, Jamie celebrated the goal. He’s usually really low-key and doesn’t acknowledge scoring goals but he fist-pumped and he cheered with his teammates and that was great see."
Tracy Tippett, Owen Tippett's mom
"I think it was traveling in the car between tournaments and games and it was our time to just chill out, listen to some crazy music, have some fun, and have some great conversations."
Tracy Tippett, Owen Tippett's mom
"I think it was traveling in the car between tournaments and games and it was our time to just chill out, listen to some crazy music, have some fun, and have some great conversations."