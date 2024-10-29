Struggling Flyers bring their moms along for the trip to Boston to face the Bruins

BOSTON ― John Tortorella has a few things running through his mind these days with his club mired in a 2-6-1 slump.

“I think we all have to get better. I think the coaches have to get better. I think the players have to get better,” he said, adding that the troubles are magnified because it’s the start of the season.

Outside of maybe the Oct. 11 lid lifter in Vancouver, British Columbia, the team has struggled to stay disciplined and use its speed, precision breakouts, and transition game effectively. The consistent high-energy hockey the Flyers showcased last season has been inconsistent. Sure, there have been some good moments, but disjoined and disconnected have been mentioned countless times from staff to players, and it is evident when watching from the seats.

For a coach who likes to assess things in increments, the game Tuesday against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m., NBCSP) is No. 10 on the schedule for Tortorella and his crew. “That’s going to be frightening,” he said about looking at the opening block when the time comes.

“Sometimes it takes a little time to realize really how bad some things are. I think that’s our job,” he said. “We have to balance trying to be as positive as we can to help us get out of this, but also be as honest as we need to be, as far as how bad some things are. And that’s the tightrope I’m walking right now, because there’s some things going on that are just unacceptable, but you can’t keep beating your team down.”

Tortorella doesn’t believe in the sandwich philosophy of two positives and a negative — and right now the positives are limited. On Monday night, he broke down the tape from Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. “I want to show a positive tape,” he said. “I do. I think we need to have that. But the tape, it doesn’t lie.”

It’s true, things aren’t going great for the Flyers. For anyone, sometimes when things aren’t going great, a hug from mom, any mom, can make it better. So it’s not bad timing that the Flyers have 15 moms available on the trip to Boston to dole out the good vibes and hugs.

“I think it comes at a good time,” said forward Owen Tippett, who has his mother, Tracy, on the trip. “Obviously, it’s a piece of home and whenever you get to have them around, it’s always special. And, whenever you’re kind of thinking of stuff, it kind of takes away it having them here.”

Last season, the Flyers’ fathers hung out with their kids in Nashville and Philly. This year it’s the mothers’ turn in Boston and at home.

“Yeah, it’s amazing. My dad’s been on a bunch of them now, so, yeah, time for Mom to come,” forward Scott Laughton said. ”She’s very excited. My dad’s a little jealous.

“It’s amazing, honestly, to see what we go through on the day-to-day — just going on the plane, I think that’s one of the coolest things for her. And, yeah, it’s incredible. It’s very special.”

Laughton’s mother, Bonnie, was promoted to grandma last week when Scott and his wife, Chloe, welcomed their son, Reed. Always a supportive parent, she would tell a young Laughton that he had a good game, “no matter what,” but whether she provided the lunch pack on the way to the rink or the snacks in Boston has not been confirmed.

Defenseman Jamie Drysdale’s mother, Tina, did bring a treat from home in Canada.

“I make these spicy crackers with wonton wrappers, and he’s always loved them, so I bring those down for him every time I come,” said Tina Drysdale, who added that she keeps ignoring her “really jealous” husband’s calls “because I’m having fun with the moms, and it’s my turn with Jamie.”

A “hockey mom,” Tina Drysdale is having fun experiencing the day-to-day of an NHL player, saying how cool the plane was but was also happy to see that her 22-year-old son is in a good spot. And Jamie is happy to have her in Massachusetts, too.

“I think just, you know, everyone kind of likes having their mom around, to be honest,” he said. “I don’t know who wouldn’t. So, yeah, it’s a comfort thing. It’s nice, yeah, it’s nice to have them here. And hopefully, we can turn this thing around.”

The hope is that starts at TD Garden against a Boston team (4-4-1) that also has struggled to find its footing at the start of the season.

“I think it’s definitely nice to have them here after a game like that, too,” Laughton said about Sunday’s loss to the Canadiens. “Just a little bit of a fresh perspective, I guess, and a fresh look at things. And, yeah, we’ve got to put on a show for them tonight.”

Breakaways

Bobby Brink will return to the lineup and Nick Deslauriers will be a healthy scratch. Based on the line combinations at morning skate, Brink will be on a line with Laughton and Joel Farabee. ... Morgan Frost, who started on the fourth line on Sunday, is back in the top six, skating between Tippett and Tyson Foerster.