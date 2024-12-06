Three things we learned in the Flyers' 7-5 loss to the Panthers
Philly's never-say-die attitude was on full display Thursday, battling back from a 3-0 hole to take a 5-4 lead. They faltered down the stretch but again showed they are a team that battles to the end. "I loved our ability to stay with it," said associate coach Brad Shaw. Here are three things we learned from the 7-5 loss.
Matvei Michkov and Owen Tippett's chemistry
It took some time but the wing pairing John Tortorella wanted to click is finally doing that. After connecting on the first Flyers goal against the Blues, Michkov got the only assists on Tippet's pair against the Panthers — in 23 seconds.
"For a flash there it looked spectacular," Shaw said. "Mich has an ability to take something that doesn't look like there's much going on, and all of a sudden it's a dangerous chance. That's a skill that is pretty rare in our game. When you put that combo with a guy who can finish like Tippett ... you get pretty excited."
Michkov, Tippett, and center Morgan Frost combined for 11 shot attempts and a Corsi For percentage of 57.89%. The goals straight games come after the trio had a four-second shift in the final 12 minutes against the Rangers. "Every game is better and better. We'll continue working on it," Michkov said through a translator.
The Flyers can go toe-to-toe with the Stanley Cup champs
Philly lost 4-3 in a shootout Nov. 9 to Florida and didn't cower again. Despite facing 3-0 and 4-2 holes, the Flyers clawed back to tie things up by outplaying them for chunks. At five-on-five, the Flyers had 51.49% of the shot attempts.
"I think it's a testament to the room," Garnet Hathaway said. "We get in situations where we're down and we fought back. I think it's one, where we've got to put it behind us pretty quick and just take the positives that we found our game after that break we had between games and make sure we find it again before Boston."
Sticking up for each other again
With 2:28 left in the game, Joel Farabee cross-checked Sam Bennett after he crunched Travis Sanheim into the boards. Farabee got a penalty and Sam Reinhart scored the game-winner. "I have no issues with what Beezer did," Nick Seeler said.
"Well, we want to stick up for one another," Shaw said. "I'm not going to get into penalty calls and what somebody should have done or shouldn't have done. To me, that's the heat of the moment. He's doing what he thinks is best for the team and for his teammates. I've got no problem with what Joel Farabee does."
