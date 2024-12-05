Q&A: Keith Jones talks John Tortorella’s future, trade candidates, and the organization’s search for centers

While the Flyers have several players in trade rumors — Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, Rasmus Ristolainen, etc. — Jones says don’t expect to hear about any potential trades until they happen. The Flyers have focused on tightening up the leaks and keeping these talks in-house.

In the first installment of The Inquirer’s two-part interview with Flyers president Keith Jones, we talked about Matvei Michkov’s development, the goalie situation, and some prospects in the pipeline to watch.

In Part 2, Jones discussed John Tortorella’s much-debated future, what’s next for players like Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, potential trades, and the organization’s ongoing search for centers.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity.

Q: Speaking of Tortorella, he only has one more year left on his contract after this season. Have there been any conversations about what’s next and who’s next, maybe?

A: There hasn’t been a whole lot of thought put into it. We’re really happy with everything that our coaching staff has done with our group. We watch closely and we’re around all the time, as you know, and he’s done a great job for what we’re doing right now. I don’t foresee that changing in the future, but we haven’t had any discussions with him about where he’s at and what he’s thinking. I would be shocked if he’s thinking about retiring, so I see no indications of that.

Q: There have been a lot of trade rumors, even in the last couple of days, about players like Rasmus Ristolainen, Joel Farabee, and Morgan Frost. What’s the latest there?

A: So I would say, if there are rumors, I think as you guys have noticed over the last year and a half since Danny [Brière] and I have been here, it’s probably not happening. The things that are going to happen you’ll be writing about for the first time. That’s kind of been consistent with us. I haven’t checked the recent ones, but I can assure you that if there is something that’s happening, it’s going to be highly unlikely that anybody knows about it. Fortunately, we’ve done a really good job of tightening that up, because it doesn’t help anybody. If anything, it helps the other team trying to gain an advantage, because you get teams bidding against each other. So we avoid that. Danny’s done a great job of just keeping a lot of things in-house so that there are a limited number of people who know what’s going on.

Q: Of those guys I mentioned, Frost will be a restricted free agent this summer. How much does that impact, maybe not moving him specifically, but several of the soon-to-be RFAs?

A: There’s a lot that goes into the thought process of how you’re going to move forward in the future. So those things do come into play. There’s no doubt about that. Whoever it is, and I wouldn’t talk specifically about any player in that regard, but yeah, there’s a lot that goes into it. We’ve been clear from the start, our future is not today, our future is still a little ways away. Danny made a great point last year, and it’s carried forward this year, that our players will decide when that time is. Every player that’s in our lineup tonight has the opportunity to continue to be a Flyer. They have to do their part, and that’s how they’ll stay being a Flyer. That’s kind of the way we look at it but there are other things that go into it, as far as contracts, age, who fits the window and who doesn’t, etc. But those are things that are really a daily discussion. It’s not something that is set in stone so the players can influence their future by performing well today.

Q: Cam York isn’t involved in the trade rumors but he will be an RFA in 2025 too. What does the future hold for him with the Flyers?

A: Yeah, he’s a big part of it, there’s no doubt. He’s steady. He plays with passion. He’s brave. He does a really good job in subtly going about doing big things for us. I think we watched that a lot last year. He’s obviously been banged up a little bit this year but is starting to get back into his groove after a couple of games. We like his brain, which is a really important aspect for our players. He is a very smart, well-thought-out, all-around defenseman who is a big part of our plans.

Q: The center position is a hot topic. Is that an area you are trying to upgrade?

A: Yes, that is an area we are going to upgrade. Jett Luchanko is a major part of that in the future, whether that’s next year, the year after, three years from now, whatever it is, he’s a major part of that, and we’ll continue to focus on that. We have some players that do a really nice job for us at that position. Some of them are going to, age-wise and stuff, will force us into making some tough decisions, but they’re valuable parts of our team right now. But our focus on getting younger and developing is at the center ice position, so that’s something that we want to continue to add to. I thought we did a really good job last year at the draft with some different options there for players like Jack Berglund, who we have high hopes for, and Heikki Ruohonen. Those are two guys also that we think will eventually fill in spots, or at least battle for spots, down the road. But we’ll continue to try to look. When you play against Colorado and Edmonton, the 12 teams that have elite center icemen, you realize that that would be a great luxury to have. How easy is it to get? It’s a difficult challenge, but we’ll continue to try to fire away at it.

Q: It seems like a lot of teams need centers. Why is it so difficult to find elite centers?

A: They do it all. Along with top defensemen and goaltending, your top centerman is the No. 1 priority for every team in the National Hockey League. So you can find ways to win without them, but to win it all it’s very difficult to do that. So that’s why teams are so focused on it. But they’re asked to do everything. They have to go up against the top lines. They have to defend against them. They have to score against them. They have to produce on the power play. They have to play in their own end. It’s a hard job. I was lucky. I played with elite centermen in Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Eric Lindros, and Rod Brind’Amour. I know what they are. Danny knows what they are. He was one, especially when the playoffs rolled around. So we are well aware of what we’re looking for and we have some work to do in that regard, but we’re going to do everything we can to find them.

Q: In terms of the blue line, as mentioned, Ristolainen is one of the players mentioned in trade talks. Is there potential to shuffle the defense or are you comfortable where things are?

A: I’m happy with the way it’s headed. Sanheim’s play, obviously, is contributing to that. Ristolainen is a big part of why, when we’re winning, we’re winning games. His size would be dearly missed. It’s an advantage for us to have him, because every team, as you see when the playoffs roll around, wants a Ristolainen. But it would be a major hole for us to fill so we are in zero rush to move Risto. He’s a big part of what we’re doing and, with extended minutes as far as his ice time, you see a lot from Risto on a nightly basis. He’s been great for us. He’s been really someone we can count on, both physically and his decision-making has been outstanding.

Q: The question was asked to Tortorella, and I’ll pose it to you, are there any concerns with the blue line being small if you dress both Emil Andrae and Jamie Drysdale?

A: I would say the teams that have been winning Stanley Cups lately have size back there, for sure. But if they have the brain and they have the inner will, you can make up for a lot too. I’m not focused on how big somebody is, I’m focused on how big they play. So I think Emil is showing that he has the potential to have a lot of fire in his belly. So those are attributes that you can get past as long as they have that. So he’s done a good job of using his unique tool set, and that’s something he’s established over time in being a smaller player. But they have to excel, they have to go above and beyond, for sure.

Q: Farabee and Scott Laughton have been mentioned again in trade chatter. Where do they fit long-term?

A: They are both really valuable to what we’re doing. Scotty is one of our most important players in the locker room — and you have to be careful there. You look around some of the rebuilding teams that have struggled for an extended period of time, they don’t have Scott Laugton’s in their locker room. I think your growth can be stunted if you don’t have the right people. So he’s a big part of what we’re doing right now. And it would have to be something that we couldn’t say no to to let Scotty go. So, yeah, he’s important. And Joel has been a very good player for us. He’s had some moments this year where I think he’d like to finish better, but his game against Vegas was a great indicator of what he can do. And I love the fact that he just kept pumping away, didn’t duck his head, didn’t look to the ceiling, to the heavens. He just kept shooting and that’s normally an indicator of when the player’s ready to break through. So that would be good for us and for Joel. We think very highly of him. He’s a really big part of our core of young players. He’s in that in-between part where the young guys look up to him, they hang out with him, they enjoy his company. And when his game is at a high level, which it has been before, he’s a very important player for us. So I think he’d like to continue to get his game back on track as it was the last couple of games, and that would be really great for us.

Q: To wrap up. what’s the message to the fans?

A: Obviously, we’re asking for patience, but we’re showing them glimpses of what the future holds. Jett being here at the start of the year. Matvei obviously being in the lineup and demonstrating some of the things he’s going to bring to the future is important. Our blue line is starting to come together. I think we’re giving some indications of where we’re headed. But rest assured, we’re going to do everything we can to take advantage of our window of opportunity. It hasn’t arrived yet, but it will, and when it does, we’re going to find a way to make this team a competitive playoff team that, eventually, is going to compete for the Stanley Cup.