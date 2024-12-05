Skip to content
Flyers
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Q&A: Keith Jones talks John Tortorella’s future, trade candidates, and the organization’s search for centers

In Part 2 of our interview, Jones discussed Tortorella’s much-debated future, what’s next for players like Morgan Frost and Rasmus Ristolainen, and more.

Flyers president Keith Jones (left) and GM Danny Brière (center) don't think John Tortorella has any plans of retiring soon.
Flyers president Keith Jones (left) and GM Danny Brière (center) don't think John Tortorella has any plans of retiring soon.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
Teaser
More Details
Everything

In the first installment of The Inquirer’s two-part interview with Flyers president Keith Jones, we talked about Matvei Michkov’s development, the goalie situation, and some prospects in the pipeline to watch.

In Part 2, Jones discussed John Tortorella’s much-debated future, what’s next for players like Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, potential trades, and the organization’s ongoing search for centers.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity.

  1. Jones says Tortorella’s future more comes down to how he’s feeling, as the team has been happy with his work thus far and wants him to see out his contract.

  2. While the Flyers have several players in trade rumors — Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, Rasmus Ristolainen, etc. — Jones says don’t expect to hear about any potential trades until they happen. The Flyers have focused on tightening up the leaks and keeping these talks in-house.

  3. The Flyers have big plans for defenseman Cam York, who is a restricted free agent at season’s end. Listening to Jones, it doesn’t sound like York will be going anywhere anytime soon.

» READ MORE: Q&A Part 1: Flyers president Keith Jones talks Matvei Michkov, prospects, and more