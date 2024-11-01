Inside the 76: Great restaurants that don't need reservations
Cafe Cuong
Cafe Cuong introduced the city to Vietnamese hoagies in 1989. Built with the perfect balance of meats, veggies, herbs, jalapeño rings, and sauce, these sandwiches are the standard by which all others are measured. — Craig LaBan
Castellino’s Italian Market
Every item on these sandwiches, created on Liscio’s rolls, is sliced to order. There’s clever flavor play at work, too, like the sweet-and-salty duo of fig jam and prosciutto on the Fig Pig. — Michael Klein
D’jakarta Cafe
This corner dining room is a destination for a broad collection of Indonesian specialties. Lamb satay skewers glossed in sweet soy and peanut sauce and beef shank rendang with coconut milk gravy are sure bets. — Craig LaBan
Doro Bet
Doro Bet serves up beautifully crispy, teff-coated fried chicken, spiced with either berbere or milder lemon turmeric. The teff means that all the chicken served is gluten-free. — Margaret Eby
El Chingón
This cheerful all-day cafe is Philly’s most exhilarating Mexican kitchen, with a steady flow of elegant aguachiles (smoked bay scallops and hominy) and seasonal wonders, from chiles en nogada to crispy soft-shell crabs. — Craig LaBan
Fiore Fine Foods
While Fiore dishes up excellent Italian pastries and coffee (don't sleep on the maritozzi and the shakerato), the real star is the handmade pasta, some of the best in the city — no small feat when that city is Philly. — Margaret Eby
Gilda
Sunny in disposition and physical footprint, Gilda is the quintessential cafe for 2024. The drinks skew fun, while the distinctive Portuguese fare can fit the bill from filling breakfast to breezy lunch to craveable treat. — Matt Buchanan
John's Roast Pork
It serves an elite classic steak, with a fresh beef griddled to a ribbon-chopped sear with caramelized onions and molten flows of cheese packed into a roll that can contain the juice. Its pork sandwich is a sleeper hit. — Craig LaBan
Kingston 11
Menu staples such as smoky jerk chicken, earthy curry goat, and the tender, glossy oxtail justify the trip to Woodland Avenue. Once you notice the jerk fry General Tso’s chicken on the ’gram, you’ll find yourself back in line. — Esra Erol
Lè Mandingue
Lè Mandingue stands out for its sweeping menu with dishes from all over West Africa, such as Jollof rice, pepper soup, yassa chicken, stewed sweet potato greens, cassava greens with smoked turkey, fried snapper, and fufu. — Jasen Lo
Octopus Cart
Its charcoal-fired grill sends seductive plumes of smoke across the intersection of 20th and Market Streets, where devoted customers wait half an hour or more for whatever $20 Mediterranean platter is being cooked that day. — Craig LaBan
Pho Ga Thanh Thanh
The focus remains true to tradition: entrancing bowls of star anise-scented broth laced with noodles and onions, a bouquet of add-in herbs, and platters of chopped-up chicken on the bone with gently poached innards. — Craig LaBan
Pizza West Chester
Owner and pizzaiolo Speer Madanat has a clear vision for his pies: a well-done, blistered crust, with an assertive, Jersey tomato-based sauce, two different mozzarellas with a sprinkling of Grana Padano at the end. — Matt Buchanan
Puyero Venezuelan Flavor
After the Phillies celebrated their World Series Game 3 victory in 2022, only one post-game meal would suffice for Venezuelan natives Ranger Suárez and José Alvarado: cachapas, arepas, and other classics from Puyero. — Emily Bloch
