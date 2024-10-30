Inside the 76: Philly's next generation of classic restaurants
a.kitchen
The French-leaning cooking is both forward-thinking and approachable — always seasonal, often surprising, and unfailingly reliable. It's wine program is another Philly best. — Esra Erol
a.kitchen
The French-leaning cooking is both forward-thinking and approachable — always seasonal, often surprising, and unfailingly reliable. It's wine program is another Philly best. — Esra Erol
Amma’s South Indian Kitchen
The towering dosa is a tribute to Mama, for whom the restaurant is also named. Beyond the myriad dosas, there are medhu vadai fritters, chile-spiced chukka, fluffy idlis, and kothu parotta. — Craig LaBan
Amma’s South Indian Kitchen
The towering dosa is a tribute to Mama, for whom the restaurant is also named. Beyond the myriad dosas, there are medhu vadai fritters, chile-spiced chukka, fluffy idlis, and kothu parotta. — Craig LaBan
Angelo’s Pizzeria
Is Danny DiGiampietro’s cash-only Bella Vista takeout the best pizzeria, sandwich shop, or cheesesteak slinger? With seeded rolls, thin crusts, grandmas, and upside-down Sicilians, it’s the full South Philly experience. — Michael Klein
Angelo’s Pizzeria
Is Danny DiGiampietro’s cash-only Bella Vista takeout the best pizzeria, sandwich shop, or cheesesteak slinger? With seeded rolls, thin crusts, grandmas, and upside-down Sicilians, it’s the full South Philly experience. — Michael Klein
Bolo
Nowhere puts Boricua flavors on a pedestal quite like Bolo. Chef Yun Fuentes offers dishes like lechon asado, vaca frita, and duck arepas. Pair with a tropical drink and finish with cafe Cubano and buñuelos. — Craig LaBan
Bolo
Nowhere puts Boricua flavors on a pedestal quite like Bolo. Chef Yun Fuentes offers dishes like lechon asado, vaca frita, and duck arepas. Pair with a tropical drink and finish with cafe Cubano and buñuelos. — Craig LaBan
Cafe Nhan
This cozy spot on West Passyunk, run by Nhan Vo and Andrew Dinh Vo, is known for the city’s best bún bò Huế. Regulars love the chicken curry, pho, bánh mì, lemongrass chicken, and crispy fish sauce wings. — Craig LaBan
Cafe Nhan
This cozy spot on West Passyunk, run by Nhan Vo and Andrew Dinh Vo, is known for the city’s best bún bò Huế. Regulars love the chicken curry, pho, bánh mì, lemongrass chicken, and crispy fish sauce wings. — Craig LaBan
Cantina La Martina
Cantina La Martina has been a boon for Kensington. Dionicio Jiménez’s first restaurant showcases Mexican cooking from Puebla. The goat barbacoa, aguachiles, machete quesadillas, and insect-inspired dishes are standouts. — Craig LaBan
Cantina La Martina
Cantina La Martina has been a boon for Kensington. Dionicio Jiménez’s first restaurant showcases Mexican cooking from Puebla. The goat barbacoa, aguachiles, machete quesadillas, and insect-inspired dishes are standouts. — Craig LaBan
Friday Saturday Sunday
This intimate Rittenhouse townhouse, named America’s "Outstanding Restaurant" in 2023, offers an eight-course tasting menu. Try the tortellini with country ham or jerk-spiced quail. The downstairs bar is a gem for cocktails. — Craig LaBan
Friday Saturday Sunday
This intimate Rittenhouse townhouse, named America’s "Outstanding Restaurant" in 2023, offers an eight-course tasting menu. Try the tortellini with country ham or jerk-spiced quail. The downstairs bar is a gem for cocktails. — Craig LaBan
Gabriella’s Vietnam
For chef Thanh Nguyen, showing “the world what real Vietnamese food is” includes water fern dumplings, beef carpaccio, Bún Đậu Mắm Tôm vermicelli platter with blood sausage, and the catfish with turmeric and dill. — Craig LaBan
Gabriella’s Vietnam
For chef Thanh Nguyen, showing “the world what real Vietnamese food is” includes water fern dumplings, beef carpaccio, Bún Đậu Mắm Tôm vermicelli platter with blood sausage, and the catfish with turmeric and dill. — Craig LaBan
Heavy Metal Sausage Co.
Whether you crave a lieberwurst sandwich, fresh country pâté, or a multicourse dinner, Heavy Metal Sausage Co. delivers. Chef Patrick Alfiero’s adventurous trattoria dinners feature plates like goat tartare and ragù. — Craig LaBan
Heavy Metal Sausage Co.
Whether you crave a lieberwurst sandwich, fresh country pâté, or a multicourse dinner, Heavy Metal Sausage Co. delivers. Chef Patrick Alfiero’s adventurous trattoria dinners feature plates like goat tartare and ragù. — Craig LaBan
Honeysuckle Provisions
This Afrocentric cafe-market from Cybille St. Aude-Tate and Omar Tate offers black-eyed pea scrapple sandwiches, “Dolla” hoagies, chicken-biscuit sandwiches, and Omar’s “UNTITLED” dinner series about Black life and foodways. — Craig LaBan
Honeysuckle Provisions
This Afrocentric cafe-market from Cybille St. Aude-Tate and Omar Tate offers black-eyed pea scrapple sandwiches, “Dolla” hoagies, chicken-biscuit sandwiches, and Omar’s “UNTITLED” dinner series about Black life and foodways. — Craig LaBan
Kilimandjaro
Kilimandjaro, a West Philly staple since 2005, is back in a new space. Youma Ba greets diners with plantains and couscous. The casual spot serves Senegalese flavors, with dishes like whole fried tilapia and Poulet Senegal. — Margaret Eby
Kilimandjaro
Kilimandjaro, a West Philly staple since 2005, is back in a new space. Youma Ba greets diners with plantains and couscous. The casual spot serves Senegalese flavors, with dishes like whole fried tilapia and Poulet Senegal. — Margaret Eby
Pera Turkish Cuisine
Whenever I swipe a pita through the meze platter at Pera, dabbing at the creamy eggplant puree or tangy ezme, I’m reminded why this BYOB is packed. The menu features Turkish classics like doner kebab and whole dorado. — Craig LaBan
Pera Turkish Cuisine
Whenever I swipe a pita through the meze platter at Pera, dabbing at the creamy eggplant puree or tangy ezme, I’m reminded why this BYOB is packed. The menu features Turkish classics like doner kebab and whole dorado. — Craig LaBan
Sophie’s Kitchen
Sophie’s Kitchen, a BYOB, serves some of the best Cambodian dishes on the East Coast. The menu features prahok kteah dip, green papaya salad, lemongrass stir-fries, somlaw machu kroeung, and crispy chicken wings. — Craig LaBan
Sophie’s Kitchen
Sophie’s Kitchen, a BYOB, serves some of the best Cambodian dishes on the East Coast. The menu features prahok kteah dip, green papaya salad, lemongrass stir-fries, somlaw machu kroeung, and crispy chicken wings. — Craig LaBan
White Yak Restaurant
The momos — chili variety, pleated Himalayan dumplings, or moneybag-shaped fried firecrackers dressed in tangy sauce — merit a trek to this Tibetan BYOB. Chef-owner Treley Parshingtsang has many other tricks up her sleeve. — Jenn Ladd
White Yak Restaurant
The momos — chili variety, pleated Himalayan dumplings, or moneybag-shaped fried firecrackers dressed in tangy sauce — merit a trek to this Tibetan BYOB. Chef-owner Treley Parshingtsang has many other tricks up her sleeve. — Jenn Ladd