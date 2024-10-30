Skip to content
Inside the 76: Philly's next generation of classic restaurants

by Staff Reports
Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer
a.kitchen

Allie Ippolito / Staff Photographer / Allie Ippolito / Staff Photograp

The French-leaning cooking is both forward-thinking and approachable — always seasonal, often surprising, and unfailingly reliable. It's wine program is another Philly best. — Esra Erol

Amma’s South Indian Kitchen

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

The towering dosa is a tribute to Mama, for whom the restaurant is also named. Beyond the myriad dosas, there are medhu vadai fritters, chile-spiced chukka, fluffy idlis, and kothu parotta. — Craig LaBan

Angelo’s Pizzeria

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Is Danny DiGiampietro’s cash-only Bella Vista takeout the best pizzeria, sandwich shop, or cheesesteak slinger? With seeded rolls, thin crusts, grandmas, and upside-down Sicilians, it’s the full South Philly experience. — Michael Klein

Bolo

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Nowhere puts Boricua flavors on a pedestal quite like Bolo. Chef Yun Fuentes offers dishes like lechon asado, vaca frita, and duck arepas. Pair with a tropical drink and finish with cafe Cubano and buñuelos. — Craig LaBan

Cafe Nhan

MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer

This cozy spot on West Passyunk, run by Nhan Vo and Andrew Dinh Vo, is known for the city’s best bún bò Huế. Regulars love the chicken curry, pho, bánh mì, lemongrass chicken, and crispy fish sauce wings. — Craig LaBan

Cantina La Martina

Heather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

Cantina La Martina has been a boon for Kensington. Dionicio Jiménez’s first restaurant showcases Mexican cooking from Puebla. The goat barbacoa, aguachiles, machete quesadillas, and insect-inspired dishes are standouts. — Craig LaBan

Friday Saturday Sunday

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

This intimate Rittenhouse townhouse, named America’s "Outstanding Restaurant" in 2023, offers an eight-course tasting menu. Try the tortellini with country ham or jerk-spiced quail. The downstairs bar is a gem for cocktails. — Craig LaBan

Gabriella’s Vietnam

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

For chef Thanh Nguyen, showing “the world what real Vietnamese food is” includes water fern dumplings, beef carpaccio, Bún Đậu Mắm Tôm vermicelli platter with blood sausage, and the catfish with turmeric and dill. — Craig LaBan

Heavy Metal Sausage Co.

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Whether you crave a lieberwurst sandwich, fresh country pâté, or a multicourse dinner, Heavy Metal Sausage Co. delivers. Chef Patrick Alfiero’s adventurous trattoria dinners feature plates like goat tartare and ragù. — Craig LaBan

Honeysuckle Provisions

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

This Afrocentric cafe-market from Cybille St. Aude-Tate and Omar Tate offers black-eyed pea scrapple sandwiches, “Dolla” hoagies, chicken-biscuit sandwiches, and Omar’s “UNTITLED” dinner series about Black life and foodways. — Craig LaBan

Kilimandjaro

Allie Ippolito / For The Inquirer

Kilimandjaro, a West Philly staple since 2005, is back in a new space. Youma Ba greets diners with plantains and couscous. The casual spot serves Senegalese flavors, with dishes like whole fried tilapia and Poulet Senegal. — Margaret Eby

Pera Turkish Cuisine

MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer

Whenever I swipe a pita through the meze platter at Pera, dabbing at the creamy eggplant puree or tangy ezme, I’m reminded why this BYOB is packed. The menu features Turkish classics like doner kebab and whole dorado. — Craig LaBan

Sophie’s Kitchen

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Sophie’s Kitchen, a BYOB, serves some of the best Cambodian dishes on the East Coast. The menu features prahok kteah dip, green papaya salad, lemongrass stir-fries, somlaw machu kroeung, and crispy chicken wings. — Craig LaBan

White Yak Restaurant

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

The momos — chili variety, pleated Himalayan dumplings, or moneybag-shaped fried firecrackers dressed in tangy sauce — merit a trek to this Tibetan BYOB. Chef-owner Treley Parshingtsang has many other tricks up her sleeve. — Jenn Ladd

