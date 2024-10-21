Inside the 76: Exciting new restaurants in the Philly region
Amsale Cafe
There’s nothing quite like Amsale Cafe or its magical injera. The spongy bread’s elasticity and strength make all the difference in soaking up every immaculately spiced plate. — Hira Qureshi
Amsale Cafe
There’s nothing quite like Amsale Cafe or its magical injera. The spongy bread’s elasticity and strength make all the difference in soaking up every immaculately spiced plate. — Hira Qureshi
Dim Sum House
Dim Sum House is currently at the top of the Philly region’s competitive soup-dumpling scene. Dumplings are served piping hot, while the near-translucent wrapper lets the soup delicately held inside shine. — Jasen Lo
Dim Sum House
Dim Sum House is currently at the top of the Philly region’s competitive soup-dumpling scene. Dumplings are served piping hot, while the near-translucent wrapper lets the soup delicately held inside shine. — Jasen Lo
Kampar
A celebration of traditional Malaysian street foods and Hakka cuisine. The second-floor kongsi has an inventive bar program to accompany banana leaf bundles of nasi lemak rice, best with beef rendang and spicy achat pickles.
Kampar
A celebration of traditional Malaysian street foods and Hakka cuisine. The second-floor kongsi has an inventive bar program to accompany banana leaf bundles of nasi lemak rice, best with beef rendang and spicy achat pickles.
La Ingrata
Cooking here focuses on chef Karla Torres' flavor-memories from Mexico City, with sizzling alambre skillets, crispy gordita pockets stuffed with carnitas, pig’s head pozole, Zacatecas green mole, and refreshing house tepache. — Craig LaBan
La Ingrata
Cooking here focuses on chef Karla Torres' flavor-memories from Mexico City, with sizzling alambre skillets, crispy gordita pockets stuffed with carnitas, pig’s head pozole, Zacatecas green mole, and refreshing house tepache. — Craig LaBan
Little Walter’s
A heartfelt reflection on family flavors updated with handcraft, seasonality, and creative touches, from the hauntingly smoked kielbasa to pierogi filled with farmer’s cheese and mushrooms.— Craig LaBan
Little Walter’s
A heartfelt reflection on family flavors updated with handcraft, seasonality, and creative touches, from the hauntingly smoked kielbasa to pierogi filled with farmer’s cheese and mushrooms.— Craig LaBan
Mawn
The pan-Asian menu goes well beyond its description as “a noodle shop with no rules” with crispy soft-shell shrimp glazed in fish sauce caramel, refreshing Burmese salads, and stellar whole fish in hot ginger-scallion oil. — Craig LaBan
Mawn
The pan-Asian menu goes well beyond its description as “a noodle shop with no rules” with crispy soft-shell shrimp glazed in fish sauce caramel, refreshing Burmese salads, and stellar whole fish in hot ginger-scallion oil. — Craig LaBan
My Loup
There can be any number of hot restaurants in a given moment, but if there is a restaurant of this particular moment, it is the one-year-old My Loup from chefs Alex Kemp and Amanda Shulman. — Matt Buchanan
My Loup
There can be any number of hot restaurants in a given moment, but if there is a restaurant of this particular moment, it is the one-year-old My Loup from chefs Alex Kemp and Amanda Shulman. — Matt Buchanan
Pietramala
Chef Ian Graye’s incredibly inventive cooking, which treats produce with the full range of culinary techniques (charring, fermenting, compressing) pushes vegetables to acrobatic heights, and he’s always attempting new feats. — Margaret Eby
Pietramala
Chef Ian Graye’s incredibly inventive cooking, which treats produce with the full range of culinary techniques (charring, fermenting, compressing) pushes vegetables to acrobatic heights, and he’s always attempting new feats. — Margaret Eby
Radin’s Delicatessen
Quality and quantity coexist in the overstuffed sandwiches of house-made meats (pastrami, corned beef); softball-size matzo balls; portioned-for-two breakfast and lunch platters; and big-as-your-head desserts. — Michael Klein
Radin’s Delicatessen
Quality and quantity coexist in the overstuffed sandwiches of house-made meats (pastrami, corned beef); softball-size matzo balls; portioned-for-two breakfast and lunch platters; and big-as-your-head desserts. — Michael Klein
Rosemary
With more than 100 seats between its blond wood dining room, greenhouse, and outdoor tables, Philip Breen’s stylish makeover of an old-school Ridley Park tavern has become a draw for southern Delaware County. — Craig LaBan
Rosemary
With more than 100 seats between its blond wood dining room, greenhouse, and outdoor tables, Philip Breen’s stylish makeover of an old-school Ridley Park tavern has become a draw for southern Delaware County. — Craig LaBan
Tabachoy
With just a handful of tables, a neon dancing pig on the wall, and a counter that’s always packed, Tabachoy serves up a great aura with chef-owner Chance Anies’ spin on Filipino food. — Margaret Eby
Tabachoy
With just a handful of tables, a neon dancing pig on the wall, and a counter that’s always packed, Tabachoy serves up a great aura with chef-owner Chance Anies’ spin on Filipino food. — Margaret Eby