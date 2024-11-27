What to know about local football teams in the PIAA semifinals

Friars look to make school history

The 10-2 Friars’ only losses came against top-notch Catholic League programs in La Salle and St. Joseph's Prep, both of whom are in Class 6A.

Last year, Bonner-Prendie was eliminated by Dallas High School in the quarterfinals in overtime. This year’s group, coach Jack Muldoon says, has executed better offensively than in seasons past. The Friars are led by sophomore quarterback Noel Campbell, who set school records in completions (158), passing yards (2,393), and touchdowns (26) this season.