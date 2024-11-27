What to know about local football teams in the PIAA semifinals
Bonner-Prendergast vs. Southern Lehigh, Class 4A
Bonner-Prendie is making its first appearance in the semifinals after knocking off Pope John Paul II, 35-7, in the quarterfinals. The Friars will face Southern Lehigh at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Bucks West.
Bonner-Prendergast vs. Southern Lehigh, Class 4A
Bonner-Prendie is making its first appearance in the semifinals after knocking off Pope John Paul II, 35-7, in the quarterfinals. The Friars will face Southern Lehigh at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Bucks West.
Friars look to make school history
The 10-2 Friars’ only losses came against top-notch Catholic League programs in La Salle and St. Joseph's Prep, both of whom are in Class 6A.
Last year, Bonner-Prendie was eliminated by Dallas High School in the quarterfinals in overtime. This year’s group, coach Jack Muldoon says, has executed better offensively than in seasons past. The Friars are led by sophomore quarterback Noel Campbell, who set school records in completions (158), passing yards (2,393), and touchdowns (26) this season.
Bayard Rustin vs. Roman Catholic, Class 5A
Roman also is making its first semifinal appearance in school history after blowing out Hollidaysburg, 48-14, last weekend. The Cahillites will take on Bayard Rustin at 7 p.m. Friday at West Chester Henderson.
Bayard Rustin vs. Roman Catholic, Class 5A
Roman also is making its first semifinal appearance in school history after blowing out Hollidaysburg, 48-14, last weekend. The Cahillites will take on Bayard Rustin at 7 p.m. Friday at West Chester Henderson.
Two talented squads
The Cahillites (10-4) opened their season on a four-game winning streak until they lost to national opponent DeMatha Catholic of Maryland. The Golden Knights (13-1) also have had a standout season, earning their second District 1 championship in school history.
Roman is led by junior quarterback Semaj Beals, who set the city record for career passing yards. Receiver Rayshawn Scott also broke the city's single-season receiving record and now has 1,317 yards. Quarterback David McClain has been a bright spot for Rustin. The senior is also a catcher who is committed to play baseball at La Salle next year.
St. Joseph's Prep vs. Downingtown West, Class 6A
St. Joe’s Prep will face Downingtown West at 7 p.m. Friday at Coatesville High School. The Hawks knocked off Parkland, the District 11 champ, 46-7, last weekend.
St. Joseph's Prep vs. Downingtown West, Class 6A
St. Joe’s Prep will face Downingtown West at 7 p.m. Friday at Coatesville High School. The Hawks knocked off Parkland, the District 11 champ, 46-7, last weekend.
Whippets, Hawks collide
The Prep (9-2) is led by sophomore quarterback Charlie Foulke. After falling to La Salle during the regular season, the Hawks eliminated the Explorers from the playoffs to win the PCL championship. They then knocked off Imhotep Charter in the District 12 title game.
Downingtown West, which plays in the Ches-Mont League, has a 13-1 record. Last weekend, the Whippets topped North Penn, 35-16, to secure their second district title in the last six seasons. The program is led by first-year coach Tom Kline, who was an assistant at West for the last 10 years.