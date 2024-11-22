Bonner-Prendie has lost in the state quarterfinals three years in a row. Senior Jalil Hall wants to change that.

Wide receiver Jalil Hall pulled a Brian Westbrook two weeks ago, and his coach at Bonner-Prendergast can still hardly believe what he saw.

Hall, a 6-foot-5 senior with long arms, large hands, and big-time bounce, has made a habit out of making highlight catches during his career.

The West Virginia-bound standout even owns several Catholic League receiving records.

Amid dire circumstances during the Class 4A league title game two weeks ago, however, subtracting the sublime is what made Hall special.

“It’s the greatest high school football play I’ve ever seen,” Bonner-Prendie coach Jack Muldoon said Wednesday during practice.

Hall hopes to lead the Friars past the point of typical return when they face District 1’s Pope John Paul II (12-1) at Norristown High on Friday at 7 p.m. in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals.

“For the last three years,” Hall said, “this is the round that we haven’t been able to get over. We feel like we have the team this year, the coach, and the plan to get over that hump …”

There were no obstacles in sight two weeks ago as Hall motored toward the end zone with less than a minute left in the Catholic League title game.

The Friars (9-2) sprinted to a 21-0 halftime edge against visiting Cardinal O’Hara before the Lions closed the gap to 28-21.

Bonner-Prendie faced third-and-13 following a sack, giving the Lions momentum.

That is until sophomore quarterback Noel Campbell hit Hall near midfield just before Hall broke free for what Muldoon believes would have been an easy touchdown.

Instead, Hall slid at the 2-yard line, eschewing glory, conjuring Westbrook’s famous 2007 surrender at Dallas, but most importantly ensuring Hall’s team a victory. Muldoon acknowledged that chances are the Friars would have won anyway, even if Hall had scored, “but you never know what happens,” he said.

The Friars took a knee twice and moved on, throttling West Philadelphia, 50-16, the following week in the District 12 title game. Hall holds the PCL records for total touchdowns, receptions, and needs 20 more yards to claim the all-time receiving yardage mark.

“I told him it’s one of the most unselfish plays I’ve ever seen,” said Muldoon, now in his ninth season as head coach. “We didn’t even talk about it. We didn’t tell him anything. It’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen.”

In contrast, Westbrook was given the instruction by offensive lineman Jon Runyan before the play. The Eagles led, 10-6, just before the two-minute warning while the Cowboys were out of timeouts.

The Eagles missed the playoffs in 2007, but a road win against the Cowboys is always welcomed in Philadelphia.

Two years ago, Bonner-Prendie lost, 21-14, against District 2’s Crestwood. Last year, another District 2 foe, Dallas, ended the Friars’ season, 28-27, in overtime.

Since that loss, Hall said his team has been checking off boxes on the road to its ultimate goal.

“Starting from our spring and summer workouts, we set a couple goals,” he said. “Our first goal is to win the PCL, to win the city championship, and then the state championship. And we’ve done a good job — a great job — and this being my senior year, it would just be a great way to go out.”