How The Inquirer's Scott Lauber voted for the NL Cy Young Award
Chris Sale led the National League in wins, ERA, and strikeouts — the "pitching triple crown" — and almost by acclamation, won the Cy Young Award, announced Wednesday night. It was an overdue honor for a generational pitcher. To me, though, another ace was equally, if not more deserving. An explanation of my ballot:
1. Zack Wheeler, Phillies
Yes, ERA and strikeouts matter. But so do volume and availability. Wheeler was one of two NL pitchers to reach 200 innings, 22⅓ more than Chris Sale (roughly three starts).
He also led the league in WHIP, quality starts, and opponents' batting average. It sure sounded like Cy Young to me.
2. Chris Sale, Braves
A pitching triple-crown winner has never not won the Cy Young. Sale joined the club and Detroit's Tarik Skubal likely will make it 16-for-16.
But Sale couldn't pitch after Sept. 19, including a wild card-deciding doubleheader. Although hardly a disqualifier after a stellar season, it was a demerit.
3. Shota Imanaga, Cubs
Based on sheer impact, Paul Skenes was the NL's best rookie pitcher. But from start to finish, Imanaga outpaced expectations in his first season after coming over from Japan.
The 31-year-old control artist ranked third in ERA (2.91) and WHIP (1.021) and second in walks per nine innings (1.454).
4. Paul Skenes, Pirates
Skenes' smashing debut — 1.96 ERA! 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings! 214 ERA+! — was among the season's top stories. Alas, it's a full-season award.
Skenes didn't get called up until May 11 and pitched only 133 innings. It's OK, though. The 22-year-old has multiple Cy Youngs in his future.
5. Dylan Cease, Padres
Acquired in spring training for three of San Diego's top 10 prospects, Cease didn't disappoint his new team.
He made 33 starts, including a 114-pitch no-hitter in July. He also piled up 224 strikeouts, tied with Zack Wheeler and one behind Chris Sale. Simply, he was a horse.
