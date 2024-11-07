Our Phillies takeaways from the GM meetings
Baseball convened on San Antonio this week for the general managers' meetings. Inquirer Phillies writers Scott Lauber and Lochlahn March were there for Phillies president Dave Dombrowski and others discussing their plans to improve their rosters this offseason. Here’s what they are taking away from all they heard.
The Phillies are 'open-minded'
Lauber: It's going to be a much different offseason from the previous few under Dave Dombrowski's leadership.
Rather than honing in on a specific need and filling it (power with Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in 2021-22; shortstop with Trea Turner in 2022-23; re-signing Aaron Nola last year), the Phillies are "open-minded" -- a phrase Dombrowski keeps using -- to moves depending on what's available in free agency and trades.
Will they go star hunting?
March: Dombrowski hasn't changed his mind (or, at least, his public stance) about star hunting. When asked whether the Phillies might be big players in the top of the market, he repeated a similar line from his news conference last month:
"Sometimes that's not what you want," Dombrowski said. "We have a lot of good star players on our team. So you read that as you wish."
How Painter fits is key
Lauber: Figuring out how to maximize Andrew Painter's impact is a major part of the offseason calculus. The Phillies expect Painter to be a significant puzzle piece in 2025.
But after missing two seasons with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, he's going to be on an innings limit. If the 21-year-old is able to pitch, say, 100 innings, how do the Phillies make certain they are 100 meaningful innings? It's a big internal discussion point.
Phillies are willing to talk
March: The Phillies have broadcast that they're open for business, and other teams are taking note.
Dombrowski said he has already received more inquiries from other clubs about his players than he has in previous years by early December, when the winter meetings are held. He thinks that's because of the Phillies' new "let's see" approach toward the offseason this year.
