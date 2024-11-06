Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies are seeking another late-inning arm, preferably a right-hander

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Under manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies have never used a closer.

In name, anyway. After arriving in Philadelphia at the trade deadline, Carlos Estévez pitched almost exclusively in the ninth inning — even if Thomson never officially affixed the “closer” label to him.

Advertisement

Was that usage of Estévez a sign of a philosophical change in the Phillies bullpen? Estévez and Jeff Hoffman, who had 10 saves this year, both hit free agency last week. Is acquiring a closer — perhaps one like Milwaukee Brewers’ Devin Williams — a top priority this offseason?

“I think it’s more of a priority to get a late-inning person for us from the right-hand side, so they don’t have to be a closer. Those are, of course, few and far between,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday.

» READ MORE: Phillies 2025 bullpen outlook: Free-agent options, prospect forecast, and more

While Dombrowski isn’t personally opposed to the concept of a ninth-inning specialist, in general he sees the game moving away from the model of setup man and closer that he has built teams around in the past.

“There are some folks who have a closer, but not that many. You have more high leverage late-inning situations, and you have more than two guys,” he said. “Hopefully you have some on the left-hand side and the right-hand side, but you want to be able to get people out from both sides.”

The Phillies currently have lefties Matt Strahm and José Alvarado and righty Orion Kerkering as high-leverage options returning next year.

Dombrowski said Wednesday he doesn’t think the Phillies will need five players in that group, meaning just one right-handed addition is likely. He declined to answer whether the Phillies have had discussions with either Estévez or Hoffman, citing league regulations regarding free agency.

Potential reinforcements could already be in the organization. Dombrowski said José Ruiz and Tanner Banks are two players who may take on more high-leverage situations at some point.

The Phillies also have, on occasion, hit the jackpot by taking a player on a minor-league deal and turning him into an effective big-league reliever.

Andrew Bellatti went from signing a minor-league contract to playing a role in the Phillies’ 2022 playoff bullpen, making eight appearances that postseason. While Bellatti was ultimately designated for assignment the following year, Hoffman is an example of one of those experiments leading to sustained success.

Compared to other free agent relievers in wins above replacement, Hoffman (3.9) ranks only behind San Diego Padres closer Tanner Scott (4.5). But in 2023, Hoffman was a minor league signee who received a shot with the Phillies after impressing during a live batting practice session against Bryce Harper.

And although Ruiz struggled at the end of the season, he followed a similar arc to Bellatti and Hoffman into an impact role on the team.

» READ MORE: An upgrade in the Phillies outfield is an ‘obvious way’ they can improve, Dave Dombrowski says

The Phillies are hoping to strike gold again. Some of the first moves they made this offseason included adding three pitchers to the 40-man roster on Monday. They selected the contract of Alan Rangel, acquired Devin Sweet via trade from the Detroit Tigers, and claimed John McMillon off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Dombrowski sees Rangel as starting pitching depth, while Sweet and McMillon could impact the bullpen.

All three players also have minor league options remaining.

Dombrowski said the Phillies have liked 28-year-old Sweet and his changeup for a while, and that they have put waiver claims on him in the past without success.

“We think he has chance to be really good pitcher at the big league level,” he said. “ … We like his ability to be able to to compete for a spot in the bullpen in spring training, come out of the spring, and help us at some time during the year.”

» READ MORE: Agent Scott Boras makes a familiar pitch with Juan Soto. We’ll see if the Phillies truly join the pursuit.

McMillon was a bigger gamble. The 26-year-old righty had a 1.50 ERA in 10 games for Miami this year, but he has dealt with injuries, including right elbow tightness at the end of the 2024 season.

But whether any of these players ends up carving out a bullpen role will be a factor down the line. A high-leverage righty is a priority right now.

“Somebody that can handle pressure,” Dombrowski said. “High-pressure situations late in the game, on the right-hand side.”