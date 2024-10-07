What we're watching for as the NLDS moves to New York for Game 3
Scott Lauber: Aaron Nola threw a four-hit shutout in May at Citi Field, where he once struck out 10 batters in a row to tie Tom Seaver’s major-league record. If he’s a sliver of that good, the Phillies guarantee at least another Zack Wheeler start in Game 5.
Matt Breen: We all know what Red October feels like and the role it has played for the Phillies. But what will Citi Field look like on Tuesday? It will be the most hostile postseason setting the Phils have played in during this run. Bryce Harper said he’s looking forward to it. Stay tuned.
Alex Coffey: I’m curious to see what the bullpen will look like on Tuesday. They’ll benefit from the day off on Monday but have been uncharacteristically shaky. Phillies relievers have allowed 10 earned runs over the past two games. If they want to play deep into October, they’re going to have to figure that out.
Marcus Hayes: Nola has the fourth-best ERA among Phillies who have started at least eight playoff games, but he gave up 11 earned runs in two road starts in 2022. He's 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA against the Mets this season, but this might be the stat that matters most: He dealt a shutout in New York on May 14.
David Murphy: The Phillies are going to need their bullpen to win one of these games. Can almost guarantee that. Phillies relievers have allowed 10 of the Mets’ 12 runs in this series. That is going to need to change.
Lochlahn March: I'll be watching to see how Alec Bohm handles his probable return to the starting lineup after being benched for Edmundo Sosa in Game 2. Bohm did pinch-hit on Sunday, but popped out twice. Can he rise to the occasion against Game 3 starter Sean Manaea?
