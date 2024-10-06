Bryce Harper gives the Phillies life in a 7-6 win that ties the NLDS with the Mets and electrifies Citizens Bank Park

The Showman keeps showing up.

Bryce Harper is under contract for $330 million. He remains a bargain. He drove the Phillies to the 2022 World Series. He carried the Phillies to the seventh game of the 2023 NLCS, with one arm, no less. He switched from right field to first base and helped them win 95 games in 2024, which earned them the No. 2 seed in the National League and the accompanying first-round playoff bye.

He even walked twice and doubled in Game 1 of the NLDS, a bright spot on a dark day for the Phillies’ losing offense.

Then, Sunday.

Harper’s 431-foot, two-run homer in the sixth inning cut the Mets’ lead to 3-2. It was the first pitch fully inside the strike zone that he saw all night. It turned the Bank into bedlam. Red October, absent since last season’s letdown, returned in its full, crimson glory.

(The next one he saw, from Tylor Megill in the ninth, he roped 300 feet down the right field line, just foul. He walked in that plate appearance).

Harper’s one-out walk in the eighth turned into a three-run rally and a 6-4 lead.

Before all that, he made two diving stops that smothered ground balls and another dive that snagged a line drive, all of which squelched Mets threats and made things matter late.

He had help. He always needs help.

Sunday, Nick Castellanos gave him the most help.

Castellanos followed Harper’s homer with his own, a solo blast that snapped a 1-for-26 playoff stretch. Castellanos sent Harper first-to-third in the eighth with a single and scored on Bryson Stott’s triple, then scored Trea Turner from second with a walk-off single with two out in the ninth.

But none of that happens without Harper’s homer, or Harper’s walk in the eighth, or his walk in the ninth.

Turner got the first two hits in his last five playoff games and worked a two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth to start the rally. He scored the winner.

Starter Cristopher Sánchez made it through five innings, the only damage a two-run homer in the fourth. Carlos Estévez silenced the Mets in the eighth, and right-hander Jeff Hoffman saved lefty Matt Strahm’s bacon after Strahm blew the save in the top of the ninth when he gave up a two-run homer. The Mets’ amazing streak continued: They have scored 20 runs in the eighth and ninth innings over six games since Monday.

But they didn’t win.

Harper wouldn’t have it.

There’s nothing like postseason baseball. There’s nowhere like Citizens Bank Park. There are no fans like Phillies fans.

And there’s nobody like Harp.

And so it was Sunday evening.

I was in Boston in 2004, when they broke the curse, when it all began with pinch runner Dave Roberts stealing second base in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the ALCS against the Yankees, launching the first 0-3 comeback in baseball history, culminating in a World Series win. Fenway and Red Sox fans do not compare. I’ve seen the Cubbies kill the Billy Goat curse, and I’ve staggered out of that tavern of legend. I was there for Joe Carter’s Canadian walk-off. I’ve seen things get hot in Houston and subway wild in both New York parks.

But there’s nothing like the Phillies’ home field in autumn, when temperatures fall and stakes rise.

And so it was Sunday evening.

The fans got louder than the music. They swung rally towels over their heads like Berserkers swung their axes, only with more joy or anger, depending on the moment.

» READ MORE: How rally towels became essential for the Phillies and remind John Middleton why he owns the team

They howled when Harper, the best active playoff hitter, homered.

They roared when Castellanos clutched up.

They erupted when Stott tripled in two runs for a 6-4 lead in the eighth.

And they released the loudest sigh of relief in Philly history when Castellanos drove in Turner in the ninth, averting an 0-2 hole in the best-of-five that heads to New York for evening starts Tuesday and Wednesday. Aaron Nola starts Tuesday, which at least gives the Phillies a solid chance to return for a Game 5 and Zack Wheeler on the mound for the clincher.

They sighed mostly because Harper wouldn’t leave them hanging.

Harper’s playoff OPS entering the series was .996, which ranked fifth all-time among players with at least 200 plate appearances. The other four are Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, George Brett, and Carlos Beltrán. The first three are in the Hall of Fame, and Beltran should be. Harper’s OPS of 1.137 also is the best in Phillies history among players who have played at least 15 games.

He’s the main reason the Phils are 13-5 at the Bank since 2022.

Face it.

He’s the main reason for everything.