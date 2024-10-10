Our big questions for the Phillies heading into the offseason
Is the pressure too great?
Marcus Hayes: In the World Series last year the No. 5 AL seed beat the No. 6 NL seed. In 2022, the No. 6 NL seed (Phillies) won the pennant. Some teams aren’t built to meet expectations. Some need to be underdogs to reach their potential.
Do they trade Alec Bohm?
David Murphy: The most obvious way to change the complexion of this lineup is to trade Bohm in order to facilitate the acquisition of a more sensible hitter, either directly in a 1-for-1 swap or for pieces that lead to another trade.
Why did the bullpen collapse, and how can they fix it?
Alex Coffey: The bullpen was one of their biggest assets. And it collapsed when they needed it most, allowing 16 earned runs in four games with seven walks. Who stays and who goes? Will the kind of relievers the Phillies target change?
How can they change the dynamics of the offense?
Scott Lauber: Everyone now knows how to mute the Phillies’ bats. You can tell aggressive hitters to swing at fewer pitches out of the zone, but zebras don’t change their stripes. Adding contact hitters to the lineup should be a priority.
What's missing in the outfield?
Lochlahn March: The outfield was in flux, and the reinforcement brought in at the deadline, Austin Hays, didn’t pan out. They need another dependable outfield bat, whether that will be an acquisition or Justin Crawford taking a big step.
