Francisco Lindor and the Mets slam the Phillies’ World Series dreams and oust them in the NLDS

NEW YORK — Carlos Estévez squatted on the mound, looked over his left shoulder, and watched it go.

The ball? Sure. The ball flew into the Phillies’ bullpen in right-center field for a game-breaking, series-clinching grand slam for Mets star Francisco Lindor in the sixth inning Wednesday night.

More than that, though, away went the Phillies’ season.

It ended with a thud, 4-1 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. That’s one round earlier than last October, which ended one round earlier than the October before that, when the Phillies went on a magical ride to Game 6 of the World Series that bears a striking echo to what’s going on here in New York.

How long ago does that seem now? It was supposed to be only the beginning. But then the bats went icy cold in back-to-back losses — at home, no less — in Game 6 and 7 of the NL Championship Series last year, an inconceivable outcome that the Phillies said would provide a season’s worth of motivation.

And darned if it didn’t look like it might. They raced to a 37-14 start, then took their show to London, where they won the first game against the Mets, of all teams, and improved to 45-19. They looked like a wagon.

Instead, they turned out to be two-faced.

When Kyle Schwarber came to the plate as the tying run in the ninth inning and struck out on a 101 mph fastball from Mets closer Edwin Díaz, all that was left to say about a Phillies team that played .500 ball after returning from that London trip was how things could have gone so sour.

Start here: The bats didn’t show up. Again.

The Phillies picked up four — count ‘em on one hand — hits in Game 4, including only two extra-base hits. They scored an unearned run in the fourth inning, and when Mets third baseman Mark Vientos bobbled a chopper to allow Bryce Harper to score from third, Schwarber raised his arms in the dugout like the ball traveled 500 feet instead of 50.

Indeed, it qualified as an offensive eruption for the Phillies, who scored 12 runs in the four games and batted .186 (24-for-129).

Move on now to the bullpen. Estévez gave up Lindor’s slam, but the situation was set up by Jeff Hoffman, the All-Star setup man who faltered in Game 1 and again in the sixth inning of Game 4.

Ranger Suárez walked a tightrope for 4⅓ innings but left with a 1-0 lead. And Hoffman bailed him out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth. But when Hoffman came back for the sixth, he gave up a leadoff single, hit a batter, threw two wild pitches, and issued a walk to load the bases.

Then, Lindor decided the series, like the MVP candidate that he is.

Given how poorly he pitched after the All-Star break, Suárez wasn’t an inspiring choice to start an elimination game.

But if you think about it, he actually personified these Phillies.

As the team raced to the best 50-game start in franchise history, Suárez was the NL’s best pitcher through June. A sore back slowed him in July. And while the Phillies swooned through the summer, they slow-played Suárez’s return to assure he’d be fresh down the stretch. Instead, he posted a 5.74 ERA in his final seven starts.

Other than two innings in last Wednesday’s scrimmage, Suárez hadn’t pitched since Sept. 27. His struggles, combined with the layoff and the stakes in Game 4, suggested he wouldn’t get much leeway from manager Rob Thomson.

After a 30-pitch first inning, the rope seemed even shorter.

Somehow, though, Suárez made it into the fifth inning. The Mets were unable to lay off his curveball, and he used it more than usual. He struck out Jose Iglesias and J.D. Martinez on curves in the dirt to leave the bases loaded in the first inning. The Mets loaded the bases again in the second and came up empty again when Brandon Nimmo grounded out.

But Hoffman began to loosen in the second inning. He got up again in the third after Pete Alonso drew a leadoff walk. Thomson allowed Suárez to begin the fifth but had Hoffman ready and waiting when Alonso came to the plate with one out.

Hoffman struck out Alonso and got Iglesias to hit a tapper in front of the plate to strand two runners in the fifth. But the hard-throwing righty got into trouble immediately in the sixth, allowing a leadoff single to Martinez, hitting Marte, and walking Tyrone Taylor to load the bases.

That’s when Thomson turned to his closer.

And the lights went out on the season.