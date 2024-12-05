Breaking down Sixers injuries and the impact they've had this season

Paul George: Knee bone bruise

He initially hyperextended it during an Oct. 14 preseason game at the Atlanta Hawks, sidelining him for the regular season’s first five games with what was officially diagnosed as a bone bruise. Then, he sustained the same injury early in the second half of a Nov. 20 loss at Memphis.

George missed three more games, but returned for last Saturday’s win at the Detroit Pistons. He is coming off his best game of the season, with 29 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three-point range and eight assists in Tuesday’s win in Charlotte. But after playing 37 minutes in that down-to-the-wire victory, he sat out Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic to help that knee recover.