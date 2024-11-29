Skip to content
Sixers
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Sixers Roundtable: After horrid start to 2024-25 season, is it finally time to panic in Philly?

Expectations were high when the Sixers put together their own Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Yet the early returns have been anything but promising.

Sixers stars Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George, left to right, have struggled to stay on the court and only played together in only one game.
Sixers stars Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George, left to right, have struggled to stay on the court and only played together in only one game.Read moreCharles Fox / Staff Photographer
Teaser
More Details
Everything

The 76ers’ 3-14 start to the 2024-25 season does not quite meet the standard set this summer when the franchise signed Paul George and paired him with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. With their own Big Three in tow, the Sixers were supposed to finally make good on postseason expectations and advance beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Jared McCain learning swift lesson on life at the top of scouting reports

The reality in Philly is far more bleak. George, Embiid, and Maxey have all missed significant parts of the season, and George and Embiid are expected to miss more. The three stars have played together only once. In turn, role players have been thrust into unfamiliar roles and rookie Jared McCain has become this year’s most consistent scorer.

With all of this in mind, The Inquirer asked its writers whether it was time to panic. Take a look at how they responded.