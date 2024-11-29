Sixers Roundtable: After horrid start to 2024-25 season, is it finally time to panic in Philly?

Teaser More Details Everything

The 76ers’ 3-14 start to the 2024-25 season does not quite meet the standard set this summer when the franchise signed Paul George and paired him with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. With their own Big Three in tow, the Sixers were supposed to finally make good on postseason expectations and advance beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001. » READ MORE: Paul George aims to return within the week after a ‘super frustrating’ situation from a bone bruise in his knee The reality in Philly is far more bleak. George, Embiid, and Maxey have all missed significant parts of the season, and George and Embiid are expected to miss more. The three stars have played together only once. In turn, role players have been thrust into unfamiliar roles and rookie Jared McCain has become this year’s most consistent scorer. With all of this in mind, The Inquirer asked its writers whether it was time to panic. Take a look at how they responded. Gina Mizell, Sixers beat writer To be transparent, this question was initially posed to us last week and I was resistant to even consider it, because I first wanted to see their full star trio of Embiid, George, and Maxey play together at least a handful of games. And then they could not even finish one full outing together, before George and Embiid were sidelined again. So now I lean yes, even though I still think it’s a tad unfair to fully judge anybody on this roster. Because of those star injuries, no Sixer has yet stepped into the role that they were brought here to play. Still, the complementary additions, such as Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Caleb Martin (at least offensively), have been disappointing. McCain has been an incredible bright spot, but the only bright spot. And a coaching staff lauded for creativity deserves a share of the blame for not being able to cobble something together that works more consistently. Keith Pompey, Sixers beat writer It’s not time to panic because the Sixers’ Big Three — Embiid, George, and Maxey — have played only 6 minutes, 9 seconds together as a group. The team was built around the trio. So we’ll have to see how the three All-Stars play together over a period of time. If they play a larger sample size together and still can’t win, then it will be time to panic. Marcus Hayes, Inquirer columnist Sure, the 3-14 Sixers should panic, but it goes much further than that. They have more than $500 million in guaranteed money committed to two 30-something players who have chronic injury issues. Embiid and George are virtually untradeable.