Skip to content
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Paul George's big scoring night, Sixers' shooting woes highlight loss to Knicks

by Keith Pompey
Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer
Tap to see more

Paul George's best performance of the season, the Sixers' poor-shooting blues, and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s potential to be a defensive force — if he stays out of foul trouble — stood out during Tuesday's 111-99 setback to New York Knicks in their NBA Cup matchup at the Wells Fargo Center.

Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

George‘s performance

Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

George started the game on fire, scoring on the game’s first possession, an assist from Joel Embiid. He scored 29 points while making 7-of-11 three-pointers. 17 of his points came in the first half, and he tallied 10 rebounds as well.

Prior to Tuesday, George’s best scoring performance was his return to Los Angeles last Wednesday. The nine-time All-Star scored 18 points while shooting 7-for-9 against the Clippers, but also had four turnovers in that contest. On this night, George did a better job of handling the ball and looked more fluid on both ends.

Ryan Sun / AP

Shooting woes continue

Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

The Sixers (2-8) came into Tuesday's game ranked 27th in the league in shooting percentage (.435). And they failed to improve that by making just 37.3% of their shots against the Knicks (5-5), including 14-of-42 on three-pointers.

Shooting has been a major Achilles’ heel for the Sixers this season. This is something the Sixers must improve upon if they expect to turn their season around.

Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

Oubre provides energy

Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

Once Tyrese Maxey returns from injuey, Oubre will have to impact the game while doing the intangibles. That’s because Joel Embiid, George, and Maxey will provide most of the scoring. It looks like Oubre is getting a jumpstart on that role.

Oubre played with a lot of energy while being a defensive terror against the Knicks. leading to his season-high two blocks. He also had six rebounds in addition to his five points. Moving forward, he’ll need to remain out of foul trouble. He only played 28 minutes, 38 seconds due to picking up his fourth foul in the third.

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer
Published 
p
pompey_keith
Related Stories
Joel Embiid is rusty, noticeably fatigued in season debut as Sixers drop NBA Cup opener to Knicks
Joel Embiid’s return brings hope and hype back to the Sixers’ season