Joel Embiid is rusty, noticeably fatigued in season debut as the Sixers drop NBA Cup opener to Knicks

The last image of Joel Embiid playing with the 76ers was him gritting his way through Bell’s palsy and the aftereffects of a left knee injury. He played 40 minutes in Game 6 of the first-round matchup last season against the New York Knicks despite being clearly limited.

Sure, he could still bully his way to his spots. But when he tried to accelerate, his athleticism and explosion were gone.

But for the fans inside the Wells Fargo Center for Tuesday night’s 111-99 loss for the Sixers in the NBA Cup opener against those same Knicks, Embiid was in better health. The 7-foot-2 center was just noticeably rusty and out of shape in what was his first game since helping Team USA win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 11.

Embiid finished with 13 points, three rebounds, five assists, one block, and two turnovers while playing just 26 minutes, 25 seconds due to a minutes restriction.

He missed his first five shots en route to shooting 2-for-11 — including making 1 of 5 three-pointers. However, he went a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line. The 2023 league MVP did have a scare with 9:54 remaining. He fell to the floor momentarily after appearing to bump heads with Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns underneath the Sixers’ basket. Embiid went to the bench during a timeout but remained in the game.

All this came after Embiid missed the entire preseason and the first nine games. Embiid sat out six contests for what the team called left knee injury management and served a three-game suspension for shoving Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the Sixers’ locker room on Nov. 2.

His presence, however, couldn’t prevent Philly’s knack of scoring droughts at inopportune times.

New York went on a 13-0 run to take an 89-75 lead with 8:14 to play. The Sixers missed seven consecutive shot attempts during that run.

The run turned out to be the difference as the Sixers dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-1 NBA Cup. Meanwhile, the Knicks improved to 5-5 and 1-0 in the NBA Cup standings.

Despite the loss, Paul George had his best game as a Sixers, finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block, and 4 turnovers. Rookie guard Jared McCain had another solid scoring night, finishing with 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting. He made four three-pointers. The 16th overall pick in June’s draft also had 27 points in Sunday’s home victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 24 points. Towns added 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Josh Hart finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Up next

The Sixers will play the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia).