Sixers-Grizzlies takeaways: Process-level play, rebounding woes and more
The 76ers are unable to beat even the bad teams without Joel Embiid and Paul George. They lack organization on offense, and must improve their rebounding. Those three things stood out Saturday night during and in a 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at the Wells Fargo Center.
Process-level play
Joel Embiid and Paul George have yet to play this season due to injuries. Without them, the Sixers dropped to 1-4 despite an easy schedule. They defeated the Pacers, but fell to the struggling Grizzlies, Raptors, Bucks and Pistons.
Embiid has said that he doesn’t want to come back until his knee is 100% healthy. But right now, the Sixers' level of play is on par with The Process teams. And they are set to face the Suns, Clippers, and Lakers on their upcoming West Coast road trip.
Out of sync
The Sixers have eight new standard contract players. As a result, they have to learn how to play with each other. However, it is taking a little longer than expected.
“We certainly thought that connectivity and chemistry [would develop quicker],” coach Nick Nurse said. “I think our one or two things were our health and our chemistry with all new guys. That part is we’re just really unconnected."
Rebounding woes
The Sixers were outrebounded 52-33 against the Grizzlies. They rank last in the league at 40.2 rebounds. The Sixers are undermanned and undersized without Embiid. Andre Drummond, who is 6-foot-11, has served as the starting center.
Reserve centers Geurschon Yabusele and Adem Bona, who’s not in the rotation, are their second tallest available players at 6-8. “We’ve had some decent rebounding nights,” Nurse said. “This is certainly, certainly, not one of them."
