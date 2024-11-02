Sixers were no match for bigger and more talented Memphis Grizzlies in 124-107 loss

This game can be best described in seven words that one could have never dreamed of being written about a likely NBA championship contender.

The 76ers never really had a chance.

No, really. They literally never had a chance in Saturday night’s 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at the Wells Fargo Center.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid takes aim at critics questioning knee injury: ‘I’ve done way too much for this city’

Sure they had a nine-point lead in the first half and a good defensive game plan against Ja Morant. But with Joel Embiid and Paul George still sidelined, the Sixers (1-4) were too small and not talented enough to keep up with the Grizzlies (4-3).

Even though Memphis was also undermanned, they still had Morant, one of the league’s best playmakers, leading the show.

Rookie swingman Jaylen Wells filled in nicely for Marcus Smith, who’s sidelined with a sprained right ankle. And the Grizzlies front court of Santi Aldama (6-foot-11), Jaren Jackson Jr. (6-11), Zach Edey (7-4), and reserve center Jay Huff (7-1) were also matchup problems for the undersized Sixers.

The huge size advantage enabled Memphis to take a commanding, 52-33, rebounding advantage.

Meanwhile, Huff also challenged the Sixers with his ability to stretch the floor.

The fourth-year player out of Virginia had 20 points while making 5 of 7 three-pointers to go with five rebounds and block. But Jackson had the most dominant performance. The power forward finished with a game-high 27 points, with 15 coming in the fourth quarter. He made 11 of 16 shots to go with six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Morant (18 points, 12 assists), Edey (10 points, career-high 10 rebounds), Aldama (10 points, 13 rebounds), Wells (15 points), and reserve point guard Scotty Pippins Jr. (12 points, career-high 13 assists) also shined.

The Sixers did do some good things.

Their 19 three-pointers, 22 assists, and 11 steals were season highs. Rookie guard Jared McCain had a season-high 19 points with 17 coming in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey finished a team-high 23 points.

The Sixers stayed on Morant when he came off screens and showed different looks. But he and the Grizzlies were just more talented as they built a commanding 25-point cushion after intermission.