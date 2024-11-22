Sixers takeaways: Jared McCain hot streak, Ben Simmons boos and more
Jared McCain’s three-point streak remains intact. The 76ers have unveiled nine different starting lineups in this season’s 15 games. And the Wells Fargo Center crowd still can’t get enough of booing Ben Simmons. These three things stood out in the Sixers’ 113-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
Jared McCain’s hot streak
Friday marked the rookie guard’s eighth consecutive game with at least three made three-pointers. It’s the longest streak for a Sixers rookie. Allen Iverson made three or more three pointers in six straight during the 1996-97 season.
McCain finished with 30 points and made 6 of 11 three-pointers. The 16th overall pick averaged 15.6 points through his first 14 games to lead all rookies. It was also the highest scoring average for a Sixers rookie since Ben Simmons (15.8).
Ninth new starting lineup
Kelly Oubre Jr. and Guerschon Yabusele got the start against the Nets with Paul George and center Joel Embiid sidelined. The duo started alongside Caleb Martin, Tyrese Maxey, and McCain. It was their ninth different lineup of the season.
The only starting lineup with at least a .500 record is George, Martin, Oubre, Andre Drummond, and Kyle Lowry. The Sixers are 1-1 in those games. They have played the most games Oubre, Martin, Drummond, Maxey, and Lowry. That lineup is 1-3.
Simmons get booed
Sixers fans booed Simmons from the time he was introduced. Simmons, who forced a trade to the Nets in February 2022, was booed every time he touched the ball or made a solid play.
Simmons gets booed
However, fans cheered when he missed a second-quarter layup. Seconds later, there were faint "[Expletive] Ben Simmons!” chants. The 6-foot-10 point forward finished two points on 1-for-4 shooting, with four assists and four rebounds.
