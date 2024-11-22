Sixers say Paul George’s left knee bone bruise is ‘not as bad as last time’

The 76ers can breathe a little sigh of relief when it comes to Paul George’s second bone bruise to his left knee.

“They say it’s the same thing that happened [on Oct. 14], but to a little lesser extent,” coach Nick Nurse said before Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center. “Not as bad as last time.”

The forward will be sidelined against the Nets and will also miss Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He will be reevaluated on Monday.

George hyperextended his left knee 39 seconds into the second half of Wednesday’s 117-111 road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 6-foot-8 forward was sidelined three weeks after suffering the same injury during an Oct. 14 preseason game at the Atlanta Hawks.

“I did speak to [George] this morning,” Nurse said. “He pretty much said the same thing. It didn’t feel as bad and hopes to get back as soon as he can.”

George is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.3 steals in eight games this season.

“I think for sure it’s a relief that they think it’s not as serious as the last time,” Nurse said of the latest bone bruise.

Yabusele staying ready

Guerschon Yabusele is fine with his role.

The reserve post player is determined to help the Sixers in any capacity. He showed that in Wednesday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 17 points while making 5 of 6 three-pointers.

He accomplished that after not being inserted into Monday’s road loss to the Miami Heat until 2 minutes, 45 seconds were remaining in the third quarter.

“Just stay ready,” he said Friday. “We’ve been losing a couple of games. So I have to be aware that coach is trying to do different things to help the team. So I was fine with [not playing much on Monday]. I know from one game to another game, it’s completely different.

“So I’m just trying to stay ready and help my team.”

Yabusele had the team’s second-best three-point shooting percentage (.418) heading into Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 6-8, 271-pounder is also one of only six NBA players with multiple games of at least five made three-pointers as a reserve this season. He scored 19 points while making 5 of 11 three-pointers against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 4.

Other players with multiple games of five or more made three-pointers off the bench include: Boston Celtics’ Payton Pritchard (six), Golden State Warriors’ Buddy Hield (three), Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley (three), Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson (two), and Milwaukee Bucks’ A.J. Green (two).