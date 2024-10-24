Sixers takeaways: Tyrese Maxey's shooting woes, Caleb Martin’s presence and more
Tyrese Maxey had a tough time making shots. Giannis Antetokoumpo dominated as expected. Caleb Martin showed why he’s going to be the 76ers’ glue guy. And Sixers fans still dislike former Sixers coach Doc Rivers.
Maxey's off night
This wasn’t the opening night Maxey expected. And that was obvious from the start. The All-Star missed eight of his first 10 shots and scored only seven points in the first quarter. However, his speed did help him blow by a defenders.
Then the 23-year-old scored scored on his first two shot attempts of the second quarter. But his scoring burst was short-lived as Maxey would go on to shoot 10-for-31, including just 2 of 9 three-pointers.
Martin’s major minutes
Caleb Martin might be one of the most selfless players in the league. He has a knack for passing up a good shot for a great one, a fact that was evident when he grabbed an offensive rebounds and passed to a cutting Kelly Oubre Jr.
Moments later Martin dove for a loose ball. And followed that up with a clutch jumper. One of the Sixers’ few bright spots, Martin started in the third quarter. He finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Doc gets no love
Rivers had a successful stint as the Sixers coach after being hired in October 2020. The Sixers captured 154 regular-season wins in Rivers’ three seasons, but he was brought in to advance past the second round for the first time since 2001.
And Sixers fans also didn’t like Rivers' coaching style, hostility toward the media, and perceived tendency of throwing people under the bus. So they booed him loudly during pre-game introductions and whenever he appeared on the jumbotron.
The Greek God
At times, it appeared as if Antetokounmpo was toying with the Sixers. The two-time MVP finished with 25 points and game highs 14 rebounds and seven assists hours after being cleared to play while dealing with right patella tendinitis.
