Sources: NBA likely to investigate Sixers' decision to sit Joel Embiid for season opener

The NBA is likely to begin an investigation later this week into 76ers center Joel Embiid’s player participation, a league source confirmed Wednesday.

The 2023 Most Valuable Player did not play in games or scrimmage during practice this preseason as he ramped up to play this season with his surgically-repaired left knee. On Tuesday, the Sixers announced that Embiid would miss this week’s games for what the team described as left knee injury management.

The Sixers open the season Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center. Then they’ll play road games against the Toronto Raptors (Friday) and Indiana Pacers (Sunday).

Sources said the league often investigates when one of its marquee players skips a nationally televised game. The Sixers' opening matchup against the Bucks will be televised by ESPN.

The team said Embiid is responding well to his individual plan and is expected to ramp up his return-to-play activities this week, including participating in scrimmages.

The league’s player participation policy was implemented last season as a way to improve competitiveness, fan interest, and game integrity.

Under the policy, teams must have a valid reason to bench a healthy star player. They’re also not allowed to have multiple star players sit out at the same time. Stars must also be available for nationally televised and in-season tournament contests.

Sixers All-Star Paul George (left knee bone bruise) will also miss Wednesday’s game.

ESPN was first to report the news.