Inside the 76: The region's most iconic restaurants

by Staff Reports
Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer
Corinne’s Place

JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

Its menu of no-frills Southern platters is homey in all the right ways, with spot-on fried chicken, barbecue ribs that fall right off the bone, and ultra-thin fried catfish cutlets that are simultaneously crisp and tender. — Beatrice Forman

Emei

Charles Fox / Staff Photographer

No dish showcases this kitchen like chef Yongcheng Zhao’s mapo tofu. The region’s best rendition of this classic melds both the boldest and most nuanced traits of Szechuan cooking into one magnetic, nose-tingling tureen. — Craig LaBan

Kim’s Restaurant

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

This 42-year-old landmark looms large because it nails every aspect of the tabletop-grill experience, with generous servings of meat expertly prepared by friendly staff; an appetizing array of banchan, and more. — Jenn Ladd

Little Fish

Caean Couto / Little Fish

One of the pioneers of Philly's BYOB scene and, true to its name, one of the smallest, Little Fish is going strong after nearly three decades by showcasing pristine seafood. — Craig LaBan

Oyster House

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Oyster House is the last of Center City’s great fish houses. Its continued allure, though, relies on its ability to evolve, with a stellar happy hour, support for the nascent local oyster industry, and modern dishes. — Craig LaBan

Reading Terminal Market

TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer

This nationally recognized and historic market beneath the former Reading Railroad train shed is the Philly region in a delicious nutshell. — Michael Klein and Craig LaBan

Saad’s Halal Restaurant

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

The chicken shish tawook — best known simply as the chicken maroosh — is not just the reason to go to this West Philly mainstay, but possibly the best sandwich in all of Philadelphia. — Hira Qureshi

Sagami

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Sagami, the ground-breaking Japanese restaurant founded in Collingswood, still carries the torch of classic Japanese cooking as it has for the last 50 years. A true classic, in every sense of the word. — Matt Buchanan

San Lucas Pizzeria

Caean Couto / For The Inquirer

Of all of the major practitioners of Mexican pizza in the city, its highest expression is found at this two-decade-old pizzeria. San Lucas’ pizzas transcend through a superior crust and the vibrancy of its ingredients. — Matt Buchanan

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

Caean Couto / For The Inquirer

Despite being named after a dish from Beijing, this restaurant is better known for classic Cantonese fixings. The egg noodle soup — accompanied by roasted duck, thinly wrapped wontons, and beef brisket — is unsurpassed. — Jasen Lo

Southeast Asian Market

Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

It's one of the most vibrant examples of Philly's immigrant experience — a food space for the Lao and Cambodian communities, many of them refugees, along with vendors from Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesian. — Michael Klein

The Original Clam Tavern

Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

A candy-stripe lighthouse on the roof guides you to this modest Delco corner bar with a porthole window in the front door. Whatever you order, you really can't go wrong here, be it fried or broiled. Just get the clams. — Michael Klein

Tierra Colombiana

Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

A celebrated pillar of the community for more than 30 years, the expansive menu at this truly all-day restaurant offers staples from across Latin America. Save room for the flan and coffee service. — Emily Bloch

Villa di Roma

Caean Couto / For The Inquirer

It's a favorite of locals thanks to its red-sauce charms and a relaxed atmosphere where getting a little rowdy is encouraged. Highlights include the eggplant Parmesan; the top-tier, billiard-sized meatballs; and the tiramisu. — Margaret Eby

Zahav

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

More than 16 years in, you might think the Zahav experience could get stale, but after that classic first course, the kitchen dishes out one magical surprise after the next. — Jenn Ladd

