Inside the 76: The region's most iconic restaurants
Corinne’s Place
Its menu of no-frills Southern platters is homey in all the right ways, with spot-on fried chicken, barbecue ribs that fall right off the bone, and ultra-thin fried catfish cutlets that are simultaneously crisp and tender. — Beatrice Forman
Emei
No dish showcases this kitchen like chef Yongcheng Zhao’s mapo tofu. The region’s best rendition of this classic melds both the boldest and most nuanced traits of Szechuan cooking into one magnetic, nose-tingling tureen. — Craig LaBan
Kim’s Restaurant
This 42-year-old landmark looms large because it nails every aspect of the tabletop-grill experience, with generous servings of meat expertly prepared by friendly staff; an appetizing array of banchan, and more. — Jenn Ladd
Little Fish
One of the pioneers of Philly's BYOB scene and, true to its name, one of the smallest, Little Fish is going strong after nearly three decades by showcasing pristine seafood. — Craig LaBan
Oyster House
Oyster House is the last of Center City’s great fish houses. Its continued allure, though, relies on its ability to evolve, with a stellar happy hour, support for the nascent local oyster industry, and modern dishes. — Craig LaBan
Reading Terminal Market
This nationally recognized and historic market beneath the former Reading Railroad train shed is the Philly region in a delicious nutshell. — Michael Klein and Craig LaBan
Saad’s Halal Restaurant
The chicken shish tawook — best known simply as the chicken maroosh — is not just the reason to go to this West Philly mainstay, but possibly the best sandwich in all of Philadelphia. — Hira Qureshi
Sagami
Sagami, the ground-breaking Japanese restaurant founded in Collingswood, still carries the torch of classic Japanese cooking as it has for the last 50 years. A true classic, in every sense of the word. — Matt Buchanan
San Lucas Pizzeria
Of all of the major practitioners of Mexican pizza in the city, its highest expression is found at this two-decade-old pizzeria. San Lucas’ pizzas transcend through a superior crust and the vibrancy of its ingredients. — Matt Buchanan
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Despite being named after a dish from Beijing, this restaurant is better known for classic Cantonese fixings. The egg noodle soup — accompanied by roasted duck, thinly wrapped wontons, and beef brisket — is unsurpassed. — Jasen Lo
Southeast Asian Market
It's one of the most vibrant examples of Philly's immigrant experience — a food space for the Lao and Cambodian communities, many of them refugees, along with vendors from Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesian. — Michael Klein
The Original Clam Tavern
A candy-stripe lighthouse on the roof guides you to this modest Delco corner bar with a porthole window in the front door. Whatever you order, you really can't go wrong here, be it fried or broiled. Just get the clams. — Michael Klein
Tierra Colombiana
A celebrated pillar of the community for more than 30 years, the expansive menu at this truly all-day restaurant offers staples from across Latin America. Save room for the flan and coffee service. — Emily Bloch
Villa di Roma
It's a favorite of locals thanks to its red-sauce charms and a relaxed atmosphere where getting a little rowdy is encouraged. Highlights include the eggplant Parmesan; the top-tier, billiard-sized meatballs; and the tiramisu. — Margaret Eby
Zahav
More than 16 years in, you might think the Zahav experience could get stale, but after that classic first course, the kitchen dishes out one magical surprise after the next. — Jenn Ladd
