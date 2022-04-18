The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

There are foods that are decidedly Philly — that phrase alone likely brings images of cheesesteaks, hoagies, water ice, and soft pretzels to mind — and within the food hub that is Reading Terminal Market, you can find many available for you to try.

Plus, since they’re all within a few feet of each other, you can even have more than one of these classic Philadelphia foods during your market visit. That is, if you’re hungry enough.

Here are the must-try classic Philly foods to find at Reading Terminal Market.

Cheesesteak

Where: Spataro’s Cheesesteaks

Price: $13.29 and up, depending on toppings

The most Philly of foods (cheesesteaks, of course) is available at multiple spots within Reading Terminal, including Spataro’s Cheesesteaks, a busy food stand that serves the sandwich with your choice of cheese (American, Whiz, or provolone), and with or without onions. Peppers and onions are available as add-ons, and you can also get a pizza steak, which is loaded with tomato sauce. Spataro’s may not be the first place you think about when you’re craving a cheesesteak, but it’s a solid option in the market.

🌐 readingterminalmarket.org, 📷 @spataroscheesesteaks

Scrapple

Where: Dutch Eating Place

Price: $2.99

Scrapple is sort of an acquired Philly-area taste — the meat dish originated as a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition but has since made its way to breakfast plates at places like Dutch Eating Place, where it’s served piping hot and, well, greasy. Order it with some eggs and toast and you’ll be set for the day.

🌐 readingterminalmarket.org, 📷 @dutcheatingplace

Roast pork sandwich

Where: DiNic’s Roast Pork

Price: $11-$14

The line for DiNic’s Roast Pork in Reading Terminal Market consistently wraps through the indoor food hall as tourists and locals alike wait for the roast pork sandwiches. Sliced roast pork and Italian-style pulled pork sandwiches are the centerpiece, and you can load your sandwich with toppings like broccoli rabe, long hots, and provolone.

🌐 tommydinics.com, 📷 @tommydinics

Shoofly pie

Where: Beiler’s Bakery

Price: $13.50

Pennsylvania Dutch traditions may not be purely Philly, but they sure are close. You can visit Beiler’s Bakery for delicious Pennsylvania Dutch baked goods, including the classic molasses-based shoofly pie. Beiler’s shoofly pie is rich with a deep cinnamon sugar and caramel flavor, but it’s the textures of the crust, the molasses filling, and the crumbs on top that make this one of the best shoofly pies in town. It’s perfect for dessert or paired with coffee the morning after a big family dinner.

🌐 beilersdoughnuts.com, 📷 @beilersdoughnuts

Whoopie pies

Where: Flying Monkey Bakery

Price: $3 for single; large 9″ whoopie pie for $25

Depending on who you ask, the first people to make whoopie pies were either the Pennsylvania Dutch or bakers at Labadie’s Bakery in Lewiston, Maine. In Philly, though, we believe the Pennsylvania Dutch first made the sweet treat as a way to not waste leftover pieces of cake. At Flying Monkey Bakery, you can try one of their signature whoopie pies, which come in classic chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, red velvet, pumpkin, and more.

🌐 flyingmonkeyphilly.com, 📷 @flyingmonkeyphilly

Soft pretzels

Where: Miller’s Twist

Price: Varies

Soft pretzels are decidedly a Philly thing and while you can’t get a Philly Pretzel Factory soft pretzel at Reading Terminal Market, you can get an equally delicious, buttery Miller’s Twist soft pretzel from its on-site stand. The pretzels are technically Amish-style, but they satisfy pretzel cravings as well as the classic Philly soft pretzel.

🌐 millerstwist.com, 📷 @millerstwist

Hoagies

Where: Carmen’s Famous Italian Hoagies and Cheesesteaks

Price: $8 and up

You can visit Carmen’s for its namesake (Italian hoagies), which come piled with ham, soppressata, onions, and more, or you can go for one of the veggie hoagies where broccoli rabe, pickled peppers, and sharp provolone are met with your choice of add-ons like mushrooms or extra cheese. Also on the menu: lunch hoagie standbys like ham and cheese, turkey and cheese, and tuna.

🌐 readingterminalmarket.org, 📷 @carmens_famous

