We still don’t really know all of Ross’ story. She gave up a riverview apartment in New York to head to Los Angeles in the 1970s and write for Richard Pryor for a television project. That comes up a lot with mentions of Ross; not so much does the fact that Pryor decided not to go through with that show, to Ross’ dismay, that comedian Paul Mooney was surprised at the presence of a Black woman comedy writer to begin with, or that a production assistant consoled her by explaining that Pryor had been hiring all men anyway. Ross, who, Saul said, had ghostwritten for Jewish stand-up comedians, ultimately returned to New York with her dream of writing for Pryor dashed.