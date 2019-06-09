Doctors were increasingly worried that Michael Zelin was showing signs of acute compartment syndrome. The problem, often caused by a crush injury, occurs when pressure inside muscles builds, cutting off blood flow to the affected limb.
Abortion providers are subject to harassment and even violence. A Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court panel has to decide whether that troubling reality means state public records should keep providers’ identities confidential.
The survey suggests that many people in Kensington feel positively about the idea — especially if the sites can cut down on public injection and discarded needles, as they have in other countries, researchers wrote.
For too many years, the main goal of foster care was to simply provide a “bed” for the child – a safe place for them to stay until their parents could regain custody or they were adopted. But anyone raising a child knows they need much more than that.