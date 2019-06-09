Among Philly kids, trauma and poverty are linked to mental illness, learning problems and more, Penn study finds

by Rita Giordano
Forget the school of hard knocks. Trauma and poverty hurts kids, a Penn and CHOP study finds.
Medical mystery: A sore arm results in 4 surgeries and 8 days in a hospital

by Sandra G. Boodman, The Washington Post
Doctors were increasingly worried that Michael Zelin was showing signs of acute compartment syndrome. The problem, often caused by a crush injury, occurs when pressure inside muscles builds, cutting off blood flow to the affected limb.
Dietary supplements linked with risk of disability and death in youth, study suggests

by Aneri Pattani
Compared to vitamins, dietary supplements for weight loss, muscle building, and energy pose nearly three times the risk of severe medical events.
More Stories
Antiabortion activist sues to get Pennsylvania providers’ identities

by Marie McCullough
Abortion providers are subject to harassment and even violence. A Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court panel has to decide whether that troubling reality means state public records should keep providers’ identities confidential.
Runner’s knee may be a pain you can outpace

by Heather Moore, For The Inquirer
Runner's knee can result from several causes; but taking time off from running without getting treatment is a huge mistake and may end up with the runner having to give up the activity altogether.
Philly’s Kensington neighborhood, hard-hit by opioids, shows support for supervised-injection sites in survey

by Aubrey Whelan
The survey suggests that many people in Kensington feel positively about the idea — especially if the sites can cut down on public injection and discarded needles, as they have in other countries, researchers wrote.
How conquering a rare leukemia in children revolutionized cancer care for millions

by Marie McCullough
Behind the high cure rates for pediatric leukemia is an amazing story that transformed the whole field of cancer treatment and research.
After my cancer diagnosis, some friends abandoned me. Then I did the same thing. Here’s why.

by Jamie Aten, For the Inquirer
How did I figure all this out? It started with Ebola research.
Two friends shared heroin in a KFC bathroom. One died, one went to prison. Their families are picking up the pieces.

by Aubrey Whelan and Jeremy Roebuck
The prosecution of Emma Semler for her role in Jenny Werstler’s 2014 fatal overdose demonstrates that in the opioid crisis, the line between death and life, victim and perpetrator, can be thin.
Nearly half of men hospitalized with physical injuries develop depression or PTSD, study suggests

by Aneri Pattani
Yet most hospitals don't screen injury patients for mental illness, which can put patients at risk for poor recovery or even longterm disability.
Organ transplant recipients balance guilt and gratitude: ‘These were supposed to be her breaths’

by Aneri Pattani
The number of organ transplants performed in the U.S. is at an all-time high (more than 36,500), creating a pressing need to provide mental health support for recipients, experts say.
Breast cancer stole the life she had. So she started a new one.

by Terri Wingham, For the Inquirer
As my hair poked through the surface of my scalp and my release back into everyday life became real, I could feel the anticipation around me. Perhaps now, we could all move on?
2,000 fewer people died of heart disease each year in states that expanded Medicaid, Penn study finds

by Tom Avril
The study authors estimated that 2,000 fewer people were dying of heart disease each year in the 29 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Rowan University gifted $3 million to start therapy dog program

by Rita Giordano
Therapy dog program to find a permanent home at Rowan.
‘For-now’ parents, bio parents, and Sesame Street: Changing the pattern of foster care

by Anita Kulick, For the Inquirer
For too many years, the main goal of foster care was to simply provide a “bed” for the child – a safe place for them to stay until their parents could regain custody or they were adopted. But anyone raising a child knows they need much more than that.
