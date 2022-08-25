For the 13th year, The Philadelphia Inquirer has partnered with Exton-based Energage to rank the region’s Top Workplaces.

The process is based on a survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. Any organization was eligible to participate, provided it had at least 50 employees based in the Delaware Valley area. There is no cost to enter the Top Workplaces program.

For this year’s winners lists (see below), dozens of large, midsize, and small companies were ranked based on their employee survey feedback.

To learn more about the Top Workplaces survey process, visit energage.com.

