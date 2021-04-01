Click the video above to watch the live interview beginning at 4:15 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, April 8.
Join us for Inquirer LIVE with Director of Concrete Cowboy Ricky Staub and Philly’s own Fletcher Street rider Ivannah-Mercedes. The new Netflix father-son drama that debuted last weekend is set around Fletcher Street Stables, one of the oldest and last-remaining hardscrabble inner-city stables in Philadelphia.
Features reporter Ellen Gray sits down with Staub and Ivannah-Mercedes to talk about the new film starring Idris Elba, the history of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, the importance of portraying Black cowboy culture, and more.
