Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Ala Stanford was a board-certified pediatric and general surgeon in suburban Philadelphia with a successful concierge medical practice that catered to celebrities and everyday people. Today, she is the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, leading the way toward more equitable health care in Philadelphia.
Dr. Stanford sits down with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s health editor Charlotte Sutton to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, where it may be headed, and how this crisis may be the start of ending health care racism that has plagued our nation for generations.
