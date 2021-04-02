Click the video above to watch the live interview beginning at 4:15 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, April 22.
Join us for Inquirer LIVE with creator and executive producer of the upcoming HBO drama Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby. The Berwyn native sits down with features reporter Ellen Gray to talk about how he turned his lifelong love for movies into a career, his limited series that stars Oscar winner Kate Winslet and was filmed in Delaware and Chester counties, and more.
Submit your questions in the comments section below for our special guest. Only questions submitted here will be acknowledged during the Q&A portion of the presentation.