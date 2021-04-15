Click the video above to watch the live interview, which begins at 4:15 p.m. (EST).
The NFL Draft is right around the corner and Eagles fans are bursting at the seams to see what moves the team will make this year. Join four Inquirer Eagles writers for a subscriber-exclusive discussion on Inquirer LIVE: Reporter Roundtable - NFL Draft.
The live audience Q&A will be moderated by Jeff McLane and feature Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith. They’ll talk about the Eagles’ first-round pick and possible selection, Howie Roseman’s ability in drafting, how owner Jeffrey Lurie will play a role, and how new head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff will factor into the selections.
Submit a question via the comment feature below for our special guests. Only questions submitted here will be acknowledged during the Q&A portion of the presentation.