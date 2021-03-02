Click the video above to watch the live interview, which begins on Friday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m. (EST).
The deadly Capitol riot exposed a real danger posed by domestic U.S. extremists, including penetration of the military and law enforcement. America now faces an uphill battle and looks to Germany to learn how they responded to a similar threat of its far-right infiltrating the military.
Join Worldview columnist Trudy Rubin as she discusses what pivotal steps the U.S. needs to take with special guests Cynthia Miller-Idriss, author of Hate in the Homeland: the New Global Far Right, and Daniel Kohler, director of the German Institute on Radicalization and De-Radicalization Studies in Stuttgart, Germany.
