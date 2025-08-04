The Flyers are deep into the offseason and fully focused on developing their next generation of talent. This week on Gameday Central, The Inquirer’s Jackie Spiegel sits down with Riley Armstrong, the team’s director of player development, to talk standout prospects, top performers from development camp, and what’s next for the Flyers’ AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley. Riley also shares what his role looks like behind the scenes — from talent evaluation to shaping the future of the organization. Watch now.