The Eagles sent the Commanders packing in an 26-18 win at home on Thursday night. Next up: the Rams at Sofi Stadium on Sunday. Will the Birds be able to extend their win streak?

Get all the action started with The Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith on Gameday Central — your go-to Eagles playbook. From pregame excitement and expert analysis to live updates and exclusive insights, we’ve got every moment covered!