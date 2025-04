Jesús Luzardo, the Phillies’ biggest offseason addition, is already making an impact — and not just on the mound. He recently announced that his foundation will make a donation for every strikeout to the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia.

Luzardo sits down with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to discuss his work in the community, the new pitch that has led to a quick start with his new team, and more. Listen to the latest episode of “Phillies Extra” here.