Luke Murton is in his first season as the Phillies’ director of player development, and with the minor league season in full swing, he joins The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to break down the organization’s top prospects. From Andrew Painter’s path to the majors to the reasoning behind fast-tracking 21-year-old Justin Crawford to triple A, Murton shares insight into the team’s developmental decisions. Catch the latest episode of “Phillies Extra” here.