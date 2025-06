With Round 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft in the books, The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and Gina Mizell break down the Sixers’ Day 1 moves and what could come next in the second round.

They also look ahead to free agency and weigh in on whether Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey can make it work in Year 2 of the Big Three experiment. Listen to the full breakdown now!