The NFL Draft is almost here, and The Inquirer’s Eagles reporters EJ Smith and Olivia Reiner are breaking it all down. In this special Gameday Central episode, they review the Eagles’ offseason moves, pinpoint the roster needs still on the table, and dive into what the team might do with its first-round pick.

From position groups to potential fits, EJ and Olivia walk you through the biggest draft storylines — and what they could mean for the Eagles and the NFC East.